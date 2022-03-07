Batman, Cinderella, Mary Poppins, Darth Vader and many other fictional characters who populate the pages of comic books, teen-oriented novels, movies and other media gathered in large numbers at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System Saturday to celebrate the return of Comic Con.
The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of coronavirus regulations. Most of the participants who attended the extravaganza dedicated to those who enjoy playing the role of a favorite fictional character entered into the spirit of the day by wearing elaborate costumes that drew considerable attention.
The library staff enhanced the gathering by providing games, programs, food and entertainment. For first-time goers, Comic Con meetings can be an eye-popping experience and the latest version of Livingston Parish’s Comic Con didn’t disappoint.