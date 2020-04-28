WALKER — The threat of the coronavirus has led to changes in the manner the city has been operating over the past several weeks, but critical city services are continuing on a restricted basis, said Mayor Jimmy Watson.
In an interview, Watson said the City Council had canceled its regular monthly meeting, which was slated for April 13. He said he and council members are in the process of deciding what procedures to take as the date for the next council meeting on May 11 approaches.
“We have had conversations about the next meeting, and we will revisit the issue as the time gets closer. By then, we may possibly be able to meet, and we could put into action some suggested policies such as social distancing. We will just have to wait and see,” Watson said.
He explained that City Hall and all the city’s parks were closed to walk-up traffic even before orders to close such facilities came from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
“We have been taking all the proper precautions and are making every effort to keep our employees and our citizens as safe as possible during these difficult times,” the mayor said.
About the parks, Watson said the city reopened the walking trail at Sydney Hutchinson Park on April 20. He explained that city crews had taken the opportunity of the park closure to remove a number of dead trees that were a safety concern.
“We made improvements to the walking trail, patched up some places that needed repair and decided to reopen that part of the park to accommodate our citizens who want to get out and walk,” he said.
Other activities at the park will not be pursued until similar facilities throughout the state can be safely reopened, Watson said.
Watson explained that essential city services must continue despite the threat posed by the virus.
“A number of our services, especially gas, sewer and water, must be monitored on a daily basis so some of our employees have to report for work. A number of our employees have chosen to remain at home, but they are on standby in the event that they are needed. We have been able to keep all of our employees on the payroll,” Watson said.
He noted that the city’s new remote electronic water metering system has come into play at a critical time. The new system allows the city to monitor water use in every home and business from a remote location and can notify homeowners if leaks or other problems exist.
The mayor said residents wishing to pay utility bills can do so in three ways: through direct bank deposit, by placing payments in a drop box at City Hall or by mail. Residents seeking permits necessary to conduct certain city functions can obtain them by calling City Hall and making an appointment to obtain the permits through special arrangements.
Watson said that Walker Police Department is continuing to operate as it does during normal times but that the officers are practicing protective procedures to safeguard their own health and those with whom they may have to come in contact.
“Our city employees are keeping the city operating during these difficult times, and we are doing so taking every precaution possible to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and citizens," he said. "These are certainly challenging times, but I think that we will get through this and that eventually everything will work itself out. I urge our citizens to follow the instructions given by the governor’s office and our other leaders. If we all continue to take every precaution we can, we will get through these times."