MANDEVILLE — Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s community improvement nonprofit organization, presented Keep Louisiana Beautiful with its 2018 President’s Circle Award recognition at Keep America Beautiful’s recent National Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.
The President’s Circle Award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates of Keep America Beautiful in creating clean, green and beautiful communities. Keep Louisiana Beautiful has received the President’s Circle Award every year since 2015.
In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has met Keep America Beautiful’s standards of merit by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio, and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling, and beautify Louisiana’s communities, according to a news release. Keep Louisiana Beautiful is one of Keep America Beautiful’s more than 600 community-based affiliates whose programs, initiatives and efforts, supported by millions of volunteers, help transform public spaces into beautiful places.
“One of our nation’s most effective grassroots community resources is our local affiliates, which engage millions of Americans in volunteer service each year,” said Keep America Beautiful President and CEO Helen Lowman. “Our affiliates provide real solutions that help create communities that are socially connected, environmentally healthy and economically sound. They enrich the communities they serve and help create opportunities for Americans to do beautiful things.”
“It means a lot to have the leadership body at Keep America Beautiful celebrate our successes and encourage us in our mission to encourage personal, corporate and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana.” said Susan Russell, executive director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful.