LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district has contracted with Guarantee Restoration Services, a restoration company that managed much of the cleanup in the parish following the 2016 flood, to clean and disinfect every classroom and bus in the parish to ready them for the reopening of school Aug. 7.
“The No. 1 priority of the district is the safety, health and well-being of students, employees and local communities during this time of planning for reopening school,” he said.
“We have made every effort to ensure Livingston schools will offer quality instruction and educational opportunities for all our students, no matter their individual circumstance,” Murphy said. “At the same time, we are following guidelines, working to create cleaner, safer environments and supporting healthier choices and habits to ensure our schools remain safe for everyone.”
Shawn Folks, CEO of Guarantee Restoration Services, said his team is working closely with school officials to effectively find solutions for the district’s cleaning needs.
“With the unique challenges and evolving understanding of COVID-19, we are honored to be part of a cost-effective strategy to the Livingston Parish community,” Folks said. “By using Bioesque botanical disinfectant, we are minimizing harmful chemicals being introduced into the school buildings. Additionally, we are able to ensure the health and safety of teachers, staff and students upon their return next school year.”
In addition to the cleaning efforts to reopen the schools, Murphy said the district will incorporate enhanced cleaning efforts in the day-to-day routines at each school. This will include hand wiping of contact areas in classrooms and buses daily, as well as the frequent use of electrostatic sprayers to better disinfect those areas. He noted that the district invested in electrostatic sprayers last school year to minimize the spread and impact of the flu and flulike symptoms throughout the campuses.