LIVINGSTON — Harrison Schmidt was still sleeping when his longtime girlfriend left their apartment in Baton Rouge to see a client for a sensual massage.
Schmidt didn't like Kayla Denham's recent line of work, and a text message he received from her when he awoke on the morning of June 5, 2017, made him nervous: "Please don't fall asleep. This is sketchy," she said in the message a few hours earlier that included the address of the client she was visiting in Denham Springs.
Her body was found 12 hours later.
Prosecutors called Schmidt to testify Wednesday against Christopher Landry, 26, who is standing trial this week in Livingston Parish for second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he asked Denham to his home for a massage and then attacked her with his hands and a steel club and hid her body in a backyard shed.
Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy also presented to the jury Landry's videotaped confession, messages between Landry and Denham, as well as photos of blood smeared in parts of the house.
Landry’s attorneys have argued that Denham, 24, was killed during a chaotic incident and are asking the jury to acquit or consider a lesser charge. Second-degree murder carries a mandatory penalty of life without parole.
Schmidt testified that Denham was “everything in my life:” They dated since high school, and she was studying occupational therapy at Delgado Community College while he was doing home renovations and working for a lawyer.
Once he awoke and saw the text, Schmidt tried calling Denham’s phone, but it was off. So, he gathered a friend and took off to the Dunn Road address she listed, looking for her car. It wasn’t parked outside the house, Schmidt testified, so he called local hospitals, the jail and law enforcement, who told him it was too soon to file a missing person's report.
Later in the afternoon, he returned to the house with another friend and found Denham’s car parked in some bushes off a gravel road near the house.
This time, he flagged down Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Reine, who began looking for the missing woman.
Sheriff's Detective Randy Lipscomb testified he met with the people at the house, including Landry. Lipscomb said he quickly noticed something strange: Landry had scratches on his face and hands.
Landry, according to two men living in the house at the time, was staying the night there on June 4, 2017. One of the friends had treated the group to the new Wonder Woman movie that night, and Landry crashed at the Dunn Road house, as he had done several times before. The friends said Landry worked at a restaurant, but he was always short on money. Landry was described by his attorney Tim Fondren as a nerd who played Dungeons and Dragons.
After a brief conversation with Lipscomb in his police car, Landry was transported to the Sheriff's Office for an interview, the detective said.
There, Landry told Lipscomb that he had scratches all over his body that he attributed to trying to tame a cat, the detective testified.
Photos presented to the jury show long red scratches down his neck and chest, as well as bruising on his biceps.
Landry, in a videotaped statement that was played to the jury, began the interview sitting upright in his chair, answering with one- or two-word answers. But as the interview proceeded, he began pulling at his then-long hair and beard, rubbing his face and displaying increasing agitation as he shared with investigators his version of how he killed Denham.
Landry said he received Denham's phone number from a colleague at work, and he messaged her about a massage. Landry claimed he paid her at her car and she massaged and masturbated him inside the house.
Landry said he then got up to use the bathroom. When he came out, he said, he saw Denham leaving with a bag that contained his valuables, including a computer, wallet and headphones.
The 5-foot-11 Landry, who was 220 pounds at the time, said Denham started hurrying away, so he grabbed what was later identified as a 24-inch, steel Indian war club from the bedroom and hit her on the head. This began a fight between him and the 98-pound woman, he said. Landry said she kicked him in the leg and the genitals, and he struck her three to four times with the tool before choking her.
"I kind of freaked out," Landry said, before explaining that he brought her body to the shed and put it in a plastic tub.
"I wish I'd never panicked when she had my bag. I wish I'd been f****** smart," he told the detective.
Murphy has said evidence from the coroner will show Denham was struck 15 times, and a lack of DNA evidence indicates she never touched the computer bag.
Trial is expected to conclude Thursday.