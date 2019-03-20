The Tangipahoa Parish Livestock Show was held at the Florida Parishes Arena on Jan. 26 with 66 youth exhibitors from across the parish.
Judges were Matt Seguin, Dusty Schilling and Garrett Miller.
Madison Plaisance, of St. Thomas Aquinas, won in multiple categories, including Grand Champion Brahman Bull, Supreme Champion Beef Bull, Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Brahman Heifer, Grand Champion AOB Dairy Buck, Grand Champion AOB Dairy Doe, Grand Champion Dorset Ewe, Supreme Champion Ewe, Grand Champion Southdown Ewe, Grand Champion and Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Champion Junior Sheep Showmanship, Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe, Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe and Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe
Other winners include:
LaDarius Armon, Amite High School FFA: Grand Champion Angus Heifer, Supreme Champion Beef Heifer and Reserve Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer
Jackson Baham, Loranger Elementary School: Grand Champion Pigmy Doe
Saylor Baham, Loranger Junior High: Grand Champion Angus Bull, Champion Junior Beef Showmanship, Reserve Champion Boer Doe, Grand Champion Market Goat and Champion Junior Goat Showmanship
Farrah Bernard, Roseland Elementary Montessori School: Reserve Champion Pigmy Buck
Laramie Carter, Loranger High School: Grand Champion Boer Buck, Supreme Champion Buck, Grand Champion Boer Doe and Grand Champion Percentage Boer Doe
Peyton Clements, Loranger Junior High: Grand Champion AOB Brahman Influence Bull and Reserve Champion Commercial Doe
Lucy Cressionnie, Chesbrough Elementary School: Champion Lightweight Division
Colton Ehret, Oak Forest Academy: Grand Champion Commercial Ewe
Cole Faunce, Loranger High School: Senior Champion and Grand Champion Holstein, Supreme Champion Dairy and Champion Senior Dairy Showmanship
Callie Rae Faunce, Loranger Middle School: Champion Junior Dairy Showmanship
Porter Foster, Holy Ghost Catholic School: Grand Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Bull
Tristan Gulotta, St. Thomas Aquinas: Grand Champion AOB Non-Brahman Influence Heifer and Champion Senior Beef Showmanship
Grace Jacobsen, Oak Forest Academy: Grand Champion Commercial Gilt, Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt, Grand Champion AOB Gilt and Grand Champion Hampshire Gilt
Paris Jernigan, Ponchatoula Junior High: Grand Champion Yorkshire Gilt, Supreme Champion Gilt, Champion Heavyweight Division and Grand Champion Market Hog
Brittyn Lopinto, Roseland Elementary Montessori School: Grand Champion Commercial Dairy, Grand Champion Steer and Grand Champion Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer
Lexie Martin, member at large: Reserve Champion Angus Heifer and Champion Senior Goat Showmanship
Emalee McCain, Roseland Elementary Montessori School: Grand Champion Mytonics Doe and Reserve Champion Mytonics Doe
Cade McHughes, member at large: Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe and Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe
Ross McHughes, member at large: Reserve Champion Angus Bull and Grand Champion Simmental Heifer
Caden McKinney, Chesbrough Elementary School: Reserve Champion Holstein and Reserve Champion Commercial Dairy
Wyatt Null, Oak Forest Academy: Junior Champion Holstein, Senior Champion and Grand Champion Jersey
Claire O’Neill, Tangi Youth Club: Champion Senior Poultry Showmanship
Travis Puls, Oak Forest Academy: Grand Champion Duroc Gilt and Champion Mediumweight Division
Layne Rivers, Loranger Junior High: Reserve Champion Market Hog and Champion Senior Swine Showmanship
Jamie Shaidaee, member at large: Grand Champion Brangus Bull, Grand Champion and Reserve Brangus Heifer
Shelby Slaven, Oak Forest Academy: Best in Show Poultry Winner
Samuel Terry, Tangi Youth Club: Grand Champion Commercial Doe, Supreme Champion Doe, Grand Champion Pigmy Buck, Grand Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck and Reserve Champion Pigmy Doe
Graysen Wallace, Oak Forest Academy: Champion Junior Poultry Showmanship