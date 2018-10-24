DENHAM SPRINGS — The creations of 15 fiber artists, using fiber in some of its diverse forms, is on display at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s Galleries on Hummell Street near Historic Downtown through the remainder of the month.
The theme of the show is “Back to Nature,” and Donna LaFleur, president of the Contemporary Fiber Artists of Louisiana, said the artists showing their works have embraced the theme, which reflects Louisiana’s enduring association with the state’s extensive network of woods and waters.
Members of her group have welcomed the opportunity to show their creations at the gallery, she said, while offering an invitation for all to come and view what the artists have to offer.
“We have some really talented artists who have created some interesting pieces that demonstrate how fabrics can be utilized in the creative process," she said. "We have hanging pieces, three-dimensional creations and jewelry. Fabric art has come a long way and is now pursued by many artists who have chosen this special medium to express their creativity."
LaFleur said fabric art traces its roots back to women who worked with fabrics out of necessity. “For as long as there is a record, women were weaving, sewing, working with fabrics. They had to create clothing and quilts and coverings to stay warm. From those roots fabric art began to emerge,” she said.
She added that other forms of fabric art were developed with crocheting and embroidering. Such skills as basket weaving and knot tying, better known as macramé, were also essential skills that evolved into other forms of fabric art.
“As a child, I became fascinated when older ladies would sew or quilt. I was naturally drawn to fibers and have always had to desire to create beautiful things out of cloth," she said. "I eventually took classes in sewing, but what most fascinated me was creating my own designs. I started sewing hanging pieces and have been pursuing this craft ever since."
LaFleur was, for many years, a director and producer for Louisiana Public Broadcasting and was a participant in the “Art Rocks” series that appears on PBS. She said the experience was rewarding and gave her the chance to meet creative people throughout the state.
Lucy Landry, chairwoman of the show committee for the fabric artists association and organizer of the exhibit on display, is a 3D artist. Her specialty is making fanciful creatures out of fabrics. For the exhibit, she created a whimsical turtle and a large bug. Landry said she's been “sewing since I was a child” but added that she is always seeing things that she wants to turn into art.
“ I can’t wait to see how the work I envision will eventually turn out," she said. "As I create a piece, I wonder how I am going to cover it and how will it look? I like puzzles … figuring out how to make things."
Landry said she enjoys expressing herself through the personal interaction with her art. She first constructs a base with wire, screen or other materials for her statues and then starts to cover them with fabrics. The work entails sewing together pieces of cloth to exactly fit the frame that will give her work definition.
Landry said today’s technology has only enhanced the world of fabric art.
“Techniques are always evolving. … In times gone by, people accomplished most work with fabrics by hand," she said. "When the sewing machine came along, some criticized the use of a machine to create clothing and those using the machines were looked down upon. We’ve come a long way since then and now a sewing machine is essential.
"Quilt-making is an ages-old art that was once done strictly by hand and now machines are helping artists create beautiful quilts. The internet has really sparked knowledge about the fabric arts. Artists can go on line and learn about new ideas and new techniques. There is always something new and the creative for artists who can learn how to utilize new methods and new ideas."
Tracy Gallagher, an artist who creates fabric jewelry, has been working with fabrics for 40 years. Gallagher creates jewelry using different types of fabrics highlighted by beads, fossils, stone, pieces of metal and, she said, “whatever strikes my fancy … whatever gets my attention.”
At one point, Gallagher lived in England for 12 years. “While I was in England, I collected lots of pretty things. I still use some of them in my jewelry. I get inspired by things that I see. … I look at some fabrics or stones and say to myself, ‘I can make this into something beautiful!’ It’s a satisfying process,” she said.
Hanging, or wall pieces, is the specialty of Jane Olson-Phillips who has some of her works hanging in the gallery. Olson-Phillips said she is attracted by bright colors and her work reflects that interest. She said she started as a quilter and “grew from there.”
“Everything was straight lines, and I decided I wanted to go off center … to be a free spirit and to let my creativity show," she said. "I thoroughly enjoy the creative process, and I am compelled to create pretty things. It’s who I am."
The “Back to Nature” fabric art show will be on display at the gallery through Saturday. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Including LaFleur, Landry, Gallagher and Olson-Phillips, artists showing their works in "Back to Nature" are Yvonne Bayham, Susie Blyskal, Melanie Borne, Susan Broussard, Mary Felder, Nancy Hinds, Judy Momenzadeh, Wendy L. Starn, Vicki Thompson, Bebe Tulley and Barbara Lankford.