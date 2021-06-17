AMITE — With a tax hike poised to boost salaries for Tangipahoa Parish school employees, a cohort of school bus drivers are saying their raises aren’t enough for the work they put in.

The school board on Tuesday approved a $300 increase to annual bus driver salaries beginning July 1. According to bus drivers who showed up to the board meeting earlier this week, as well as some board members, however, the wage increase fails to account for the rigors of the job and leaves their salaries lagging behind other district employees.

School board member Randy Bush agreed and tried to raise the bus-driver yearly pay bump by a couple-hundred bucks to $500.

“I hear about (drivers doing) double routes, starting earlier and working more, and you can imagine how drivers feel about that,” Bush said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We need to address our transportation department as soon as possible, and this is a good start right here.”

But Bush’s proposal failed in a 6-3 vote. Instead, the board OK’d the $300.

Alongside additional wage hikes paid for by the state, a sales tax increase that won 74% of Tangipahoa voters’ approval this past spring will help fulfill the district’s longstanding goal of matching employee wages with those of neighboring Livingston and St. Tammany parishes.

Bus drivers will earn $700 in additional wages spread across paychecks — $300 funded by the tax increase, plus $400 covered by the state — as well as a 7% overall wage increase also covered by the tax.

But as the district struggles to hire permanent and substitute bus drivers, the ones behind the wheel say the $300 boost may not be enough to attract new candidates or to offer stability once they are recruited — even if they do make pay competitive with neighboring districts.

Plus, they say, some of their colleagues will receive more: District employees in other sectors, including food service workers and custodians, are set to receive $500 bonuses along with the $400 from the state and the 7% raise.

At an hourly rate, though, the bus drivers, who work part time, will earn larger raises with the $300 boost than custodians and food service workers, according to district Chief Financial Officer Bret Schnadelbach.

A starting salary for Tangipahoa Parish school bus drivers will sit at $17,854 plus benefits after the tax increase, records show.

Bush, whose school district encompasses parish center Ponchatoula, said he’s fielded dozens of calls from bus drivers and their families asking for higher pay.

School board members who voted against the measure did so because the $300 increase will put drivers’ salaries on par with those offered by the neighboring parishes, they said — which had been the goal of the tax increase all along.

“I’m not saying that the bus drivers don’t deserve this, but the reason that we’re doing these extra payments is because we’re trying to get them level with Livingston Parish,” said Board President Robin Abrams.

Board member Brett Duncan pointed out that under the $300 proposal, Tangipahoa Parish bus drivers’ salaries would pull even with Livingston Parish driver salaries even as other employees would not achieve the same parity.

“I would love for the bus drivers to get even more money, but I don’t know how I can justify giving them even more money if we’re still not going to have our child nutrition workers and custodians competitive with Livingston Parish,” Duncan said.

The two-dozen or so bus drivers at Tuesday’s meeting voiced frustration as school board members laid out their rationale for voting against Bush’s motion.

Abrams told them that once the revenue from the tax increase is set, there will be opportunities to back-pay employees salary increases in the future.

“We just want you to know that we need a little more time,” Abrams said, “and we’re going to get you those raises. We promise.”