HAMMOND — North Oaks Health System’s laboratories recently earned accreditation renewals following on-site surveys from American Association of Blood Banks and the College of American Pathologists CAP.
The laboratory has been CAP-accredited since 1996, and its blood bank has been AABB-accredited since 1974.
AABB is a Maryland-based peer review assessment program. Accreditation through the program is voluntary and validates North Oaks’ commitment to the highest standards of excellence for blood transfusion activities, according to a news release. The AABB Accreditation Program contributes to the quality and safety of collecting, processing, testing, distributing and administering blood and cellular therapy products. The basis for assessment is compliance with AABB standards, the Code of Federal Regulations and other federal guidance documents.
The federal government recognizes the CAP accreditation process as being equal to or more stringent than its own inspection program. During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and the procedure quality controls of the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine staff qualifications, as well as the laboratory’s equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
“Successful CAP and AABB reaccreditation validate the high level of service and quality provided by our team,” asserts Steven Ceulemans, laboratory director for North Oaks Health System. “These accreditations affirm that we are meeting the most current regulatory standards and quality guidelines.”