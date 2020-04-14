DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Council on Aging is continuing to provide meals for a large numbers of senior citizens, but the format for providing the meals has been altered in accordance with directives from state authorities.
The major change is that congregate breakfast and lunch meals previously provided at the council’s four centers have not been offered for the past several weeks. Kay Granger, executive director of the Livingston Council on Aging, said that meals for those seniors who previously visited the centers are being delivered to the homes of the recipients.
Granger said her staff of 27 has been delivering about 300 or more meals to the homes of senior citizens who previously received their meals at the centers before the centers were forced to close. Those meals are shelf stable and provide nourishment for those who otherwise would have eaten at the centers on weekdays. Breakfast and lunch are provided for each weekday. The meals are being delivered on various days of the week to different areas of the parish.
At the same time, the Council on Aging is continuing to deliver frozen meals to homebound senior citizens who had previously received those meals. The schedule for delivery of the frozen meals has not changed.
"We serve a very large number of homebound senior citizens, and our staff is working as hard as they can to assure that our wonderful clients are provided with meals during this very difficult time,” Granger said. "All of our staff remains on the job and we are taking all precautions to assure that they are practicing safety measures. Our staff is wearing gloves and masks and we are taking the temperature of our workers regularly to assure that they are healthy."
She said the staff is staying in contact with all clients.
“We are making a dedicated effort to stay in contact with our senior citizens," she said. "We are making regular telephone calls to all our elderly and checking up on them to make sure that they are safe. We are trying to meet their needs and finding ways to help them.
“Many of our clients are lonely and depressed, and a very few are even suicidal. If we think that one of our clients is need of special attention we can always call on the police for assistance. We know that it is important to stay in touch with the elderly because some of them are alone and they rely on us for assistance."
The council will provide transportation for doctor’s visits with special precautions being made to assure that all involved are protected. Granger said that senior citizens who want to learn about the programs being offered can contact the Council on Aging through the internet, livingstoncouncilonaging.net.
The council maintains centers in Denham Springs, Livingston, Maurepas and Springfield.