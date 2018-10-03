BOSSIER CITY — LACCE, the professional development organization for chambers of commerce executives and staff members in Louisiana, named the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce its State Chamber of the Year at its annual convention held Sept. 23-25 at Margaritaville Resort Casino.
This is the third time in seven years that the Livingston Parish Chamber has been recognized for its excellence, a news release said.
"Being the best organization we can be for the benefit of our members and Livingston Parish is a top priority. We continue to adjust and grow to offer the type of programming that is beneficial and necessary to today's businesses and communities," said April Wehrs, chamber president.
John Blount, 2018 chairman of the board for the Livingston group, said, "This win is a team effort from those who serve on committees and boards to the work of the staff supporting the efforts of the chamber overall. Members are the chamber's priority and assuring we are doing the right things on their behalf is a must. This win shows we continue to move in the right direction on a forward-thinking path."
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce was recognized for its accomplishments, particularly in its response to the 2016 disaster impacting its businesses and communities, the release said.
Deborah Randolph, LACCE board chairwoman, said, "The Livingston Parish Chamber provided unparalleled leadership and direction, helping their members and communities thrive. This type of performance reflects the solid organizational infrastructure built through much hard work and diligence. It is evident in their dedication to their service area."
The Livingston Parish Chamber was also recognized for its nationally award-winning campaign, Back2Biz; positive programming such as the women's leadership and Future Five award programming; leadership development programming; and service to their members, the release said.
To be considered, a chamber must submit examples of growth and progress in areas vital to an organization's success: community development, business development, organizational development and professional development. Awards are presented in three categories. Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce won in the midsize category.