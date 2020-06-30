DENHAM SPRINGS — More than 200 vehicles were served during a drive-thru pet food event June 20 at Agape Baptist Church, South Walker Road, Denham Springs.
Rescue Alliance provided dog and cat food to families facing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. Cars began lining up at 8:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. event. When it started, the parking lot was full, a news release said.
Rescue Alliance asks people to remember that the need will continue and support is needed. The group is seeking sponsors and donations. Email Rescue Alliance at rescue1@animalrecovery.org or visit donorbox.org/friends-of-rescue-alliance-corporate-sponsor. People and businesses can also host a donation drop-off site. Visit https://form.jotform.com/201587049578164 for information.
Donations also can be left at Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive; Agape Baptist Church, 25353 S. Walker Road, in Denham Springs; and Petsmart of Gonzales. 40451 Lowes Ave., in Gonzales
Allie Cat Allies provided a COVID-19 Emergency Cat Grant for the group, also.