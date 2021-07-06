The Livingston Parish Chamber celebrated the expansion of local business Odyssey Academy of Dance, with a ribbon-cutting held at its new location at 108 Business Park Ave., Suite F, Denham Springs.
Dance students presented demonstrations to a packed house at the event. The building has a new dance floor and the addition of a third dance studio.
Besides the physical improvements, owner Wendy Guidry is adding a jazz funk class, an adult tap class and a silks class. Its current offerings include jazz, ballet, hip-hop and contemporary dance, and summer dance camps for all ages. It is home to the Tri-Parish Ballet, which stages classic ballets such as “The Nutcracker.”