The deadline for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Scenic Rivers 50th anniversary photo contest has been extended to Aug. 1.
The photo contest, part of this year’s celebration of scenic rivers in Louisiana, is open to all photographers.
The contest is to promote the beauty of Louisiana's designated natural and scenic rivers. All photographs must be taken of designated streams. To see a list and a map of Louisiana’s scenic rivers, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/scenic-rivers-descriptions-and-map. Photos should portray the wildlife, fisheries, natural habitats or recreational opportunities Louisiana's natural and scenic rivers provide.
Professional and amateur photographers are eligible. There is also a youth category for anyone 15 or younger on or after June 1. For more information and to enter, go to wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver.
The Louisiana Legislature created the Louisiana Natural and Scenic Rivers System 50 years ago. LDWF administers the system, in which there are about 80 streams or stream segments constituting an estimated 3,100 miles of the state’s streams, rivers and bayous.