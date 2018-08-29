Aug. 15
TUGGLE, IRD ANTHONY: 33, 8240 Thistle St., Denham Springs, transported/court/return.
JOHNSON, IVAN L.: 50, 3482 King Bradford Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive.
ST. PIERRE, KIMBERLY: 37, 80376 La. 3125, Convent, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
MALBROUGH, CHRISTOPHER: 32, 102 Chico Alley, Church Point, parish jail time.
CRUSTA, ROBERT L.: 35, 11486 Ashwood Court, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, loads on vehicles/care required, security required, registration certificates.
TAYLOR, HAROLD W.: 33, 26229 Walker South Road, Denham Springs, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, stop signs and yield signs.
ANSEMAN, CHARLES: 28, 31660 Crain Road, Albany, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary.
CAMPANILE, THOMAS MICHAEL: 28, 3665 Ridgemont Drive, Baton Rouge, theft.
KIRKLAND, JOSHUA: 38, 29639 Wagner Road, Albany, probation administrative sanction.
BALLARD, KEEGAN: 17, 14435 Samantha, Port Vincent, theft.
FRIEDLEY, PERRY: 20, White Castle, theft.
HELMKE, URA LYNN: 42, 8778 Caliente St., Denham Springs, improper supervision of minor by parent/legal custodian.
STEWART, BROOKE: 30, 1623 Houmas Drive, Gonzales, two counts theft.
BROWN, JENNIFER: 27, 31719 N. Horseshoe Road, theft.
ALLEN, THOMAS: 36, 31660 Crains Road, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary.
HORNE, STEPHEN CHRISTOPHER: 32, 28065 Chelsea, Walker, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, switched plate, tail lamps.
SIBLEY, TIMERIA: 29, 218 Woodland St., Denham Springs, principal/armed robbery, principal/aggravated battery with dangerous weapon, principal/simple burglary.
BOLTON, JAMES CURTIS: 37, 13529 Landover Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
SMITH, JIMMY A.: 43, 610 Tupelo St., Ponchatoula, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, three counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
SMITH, APRIL: 45, 610 Tupelo St., Ponchatoula, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, three counts possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WOMACK, JOHN D.: 48, 25851 Choctaw Drive, Denham Springs, two counts aggravated assault.
DENNIS, JEFFERY DEAN: 36, 28485 Cowart, Albany, court cost.
Aug. 16
ALONSO, SUSAN DANIELLE: 37, 10878 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle registration expired, security required.
BOWLIN, CODY MATTHEW: 28, 21458 Dewitt May Road, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, following vehicles, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
PELLEGRIN, DAVID A.: 37, 31404 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, possession of heroin under 2 grams, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, felony prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
BRYANT, ADAM: 34, 4100 Sipsey Road, Sipsey, Alabama, fugitive.
LOCKHART, BRONWYN LEE: 38, 772 Kennedy St., Denham Springs, illegal possession of stolen things, suspension/revocation/cancellation of licenses/judicial review, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, unauthorized use of a movable.
RHEAMS, TAMMARA: 27, 30600 La. 16, Denham Springs, aggravated battery.
BREARD, CELINE: 23, 13074 Roddy Road, Gonzales, probation.
GABEL, TONY KEITH: 50, 15861 Gaylord Oaks Drive, Walker, failure to pay child support, simple burglary, felony theft.
HENGST, DUSTIN: 32, 22984 Koto Road, Maurepas, felony theft.
ANDING, JAMES HENRY: 44, 496 Carpenter Road, Springfield, parole.
BRIDGES, TONY: 45, 19106 Brumfield Lane, Hammond, resisting an officer; manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
WEBSTER, QUANCHIVAS: 21, 341 Mertis Ave., Apt.1, Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SULLIVAN, BRENDA GAIL: 58, P.O. Box 347, Maurepas, fugitive.
TAYLOR, MYRON: 24, 3120 Stonewall, Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
SWAFFORD, RICKY: 37, 2224 Taylor St., Alexander, Department of Corrections incarceration.
DOYLE, JA’ MARIAYE: 18, 1939 W. Gary St., Shreveport, Department of Corrections incarceration.
PAYTON, JEREMY: 42, 2217 Weaver Road, Mobile, Alabama, fugitive.
HILBUN, TYLER J.: 30, 12725 Arnold Road, Walker, theft of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of a place of business, reckless operation of a vehicle, hit-and-run driving.
FOSTER, ALEX KARDELL: 32, 522 S. Fifth St., Amite, transported/court/return.
RICHARD, CHRISTOPHER LIONEL: 35, 27815 Lafourche, Denham Springs, transported/court/return.
Aug. 17
REGRIA, DARRIN: 22, 15290 Henderson Drive, Prairieville, driving while intoxicated.
SMITH, KEVIN: 21, 13219 Browden St., Walker, two counts fugitive.
SHARP, RAGAN: 18, 13560 Rose Drive, Walker, simple battery domestic violence.
BARNETT, STEVEN: 59, 28542 La. 1037, Springfield, transported/court/return.
GUILOTT, COLIN CHRISTOPHER: 19, 13560 Rose Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
GAGLIANO, JASON: 41, 36865 Fore Road, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, simple criminal damage to property, offenses against intellectual property.
BLANCHARD, VICTORIA L.: 23, 100 Joan St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
BRUMFIELD, HEATHER B.: 26, Brown Road, Kentwood, fugitive.
COULTON, ZACHARY: 25, 10822 Moss Pointe Drive, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property.
Aug. 18
HAMBY, RODNEY L.: 45, 701 E. Louisiana, Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HILL, JAMES R.: 35, 18916 Florida Blvd., Apt 152, Albany, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MELANCON, CADE ASHLEY: 19, 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs, driving while intoxicated, tail lamps.
MAGEE, CHRISTOPHER B.: 40, 13426 General Ott Road, Hammond, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
GRAY, SIDNEY: 63, 33093 Kerrie Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery.
ANDRE, VICTORIA: 21, 33093 Kerrie Lane, Denham Springs, simple battery.
WAND, CARRIE: 27, 9088 Shadow Bluff Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery, disturbing the peace
HAMILTON, AMBER: 30, 48230 Laura Rogers, Tickfaw, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance.
ROGERS, RAY: 37, 48233 Laura Rogers, Tickfaw, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited.
COURTADE, CHRISTINA RANEA: 35, 30490 Milton Road, Walker, simple burglary.
WHITE, JOE A.: 32, 715 Magnolia St., Denham Springs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parish jail time.
FLORES, PEDRO: 55, 7650 Moonmist, Houston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
HOYT, TONYA: 41, 29756 Pine St., Holden, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
BALLARD, JUSTIN D.: 26, 30756 Aberdeen Acres, Denham Springs, speeding, stop signs and yield signs, following vehicles.
BALLARD, BETHANY C.: 38, 28295 James Chapel Road, Holden, parole.
DAVIS, DEMARCUS LEE: 24, 2117 Sherwood Meadows, Baton Rouge, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, probation.
Aug. 19
OSORIO, RODOLFO: 49, 07450 Vincent Road, Denham Springs, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, possession of Schedule I 28 grams or more.
ALTMAN, ANNA: 56, 17200 Jake Allen, Livingston, driving while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, resisting an officer, battery of healthcare professional with injury.
ACALDO, DEREK: 35, 45172 Melancon Road, St. Amant, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
RUTHERFORD, MEGHANN: 19, 22798 Joe May Road, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
STEWART, ELOY: 53, 2811 Executive Drive, Memphis, Tennessee, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, false certificates.
OWENS, DAVID: 21, 37377 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
LOUPE, CODY: 29, 44444 Melancon St., Sorrento, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
DYKES, NYKOLAS: 22, 203 W. James St., Gonzales, three counts manufacture, three counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
ARTIGUE, ZACHARY: 27, 12495 Molliere Road, St. Amant, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
DAVIS, MARYANN: 41, 12075 Brown Road, Denham Springs, speeding, driver must be licensed, two counts failure to appear, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, driver must be licensed, security required.
HODGES, TOSHA: 37, 13931 Oak Place Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts theft, enter/remain in places/on land after being forbidden.
JORDAN, DEREK LEE: 37, 12257 Lovett Road, Central, theft.
FIELDS, JOHNNY DE’UNAYE: 26, 4929 McClelland, Denham Springs, speeding, no driver license, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, taking contraband to/from penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, two counts manufacture, two counts distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, cultivation, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MOORHEAD, VICTORIA L.: 27, 30843 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, theft.
BRUMFIELD, RAGEN: 21, 30509 Norris Benderly Road, Denham Springs, felony domestic abuse battery child endangerment, resisting an officer with force or violence.
SALMON, KACIE: 31, 22219 Floyd Lavigne Road, Ponchatoula, two counts theft.
LUCE, LOUIS E.: 50, 8849 Asphodel St., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, domestic aggravated battery, simple assault.
MIDDLETON, MINDY M.: 30, 24432 La. 16, Denham Springs, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer, battery of healthcare professional with injury.
REYES MARTINEZ, BOLDEMAR: 18, 31531 Linder Road, Denham Springs, reckless operation of a vehicle, simple criminal damage to property.
Aug. 20
VOELKER, ASHLEY H.: 31, 19027 19th St., Apt. 15, Lacombe, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MITCHELL, JEREMY WAYNE: 32, 31020 La. 43, Albany, simple assault.
MARTIN, JERRAD: 28, 38526 Salem Cemetery Road, Walker, theft.
PRIMEAUX, RYAN: 19, 18281 La. 44, French Settlement, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive.
PRESLEY, CODY M.: 25, 34403 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession of marijuana, attempt/simple burglary.
OXENDINE, JULIA: 36, 17536 Pittman Road, Livingston, probation.
NIXON, EMILEY: 25, 28565 Blood River Road, Springfield, fugitive.
JOHNSON, JAN: 35, 215 Woodland St., Denham Springs, probation.
MONTGOMERY, CINDY: 32, 4433 Sorvato Drive, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
DEMARS, DAVID: 18, 24601 Kenneth Drive, Denham Springs, careless operation, proper equipment required on vehicles, registration certificates, court remand.
TIDWELL, MERRIAM ELIZABETH: 48, 30536 Milton Road, Walker, theft.
JOHNSON, BRANDY LYNN: 38, 25841 Sherwood Forest Court, Denham Springs, theft, court cost.
MARTIN, ELIZABETH: 29, 31782 Shelton Drive, Springfield, theft.
RABALAIS, RICHARD: 40, 12235 Sundown Drive, Denham Springs, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, criminal trespass, disturbing the peace.
MCGEE, WILLIAM: 40, 8894 Florida Blvd., Walker, domestic abuse battery, obstructing public passages, disturbing the peace, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
SUMRALL, WILLIAM: 56, 37605 Web Road, Lot 7, Denham Springs, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, parole.
HILL, JOSEPH SAMUEL: 37, 224 N. College St., Denham Springs, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
MILLIGAN, KATHERINE: 26, 14617 Courtney Road, Walker, cruelty to juveniles.
CLEVELAND, COLE: 32, 48344 Robertson Road, Tickfaw, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
RILEY, CHASE ALAN: 26, 9985 Garden Oaks Ave., Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, simple criminal damage to property, two counts cyberstalking, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
WOOD, CHARLEE A.: 31, 1045 Baytree Drive, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
WILSON, DARREN: 33, 15922 Denham Road, Pride, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
LAURENT, RAUMAN: 35, 5990 Interstate 55 South, Byram, Mississippi, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, turning movements and required signals, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
PATTON, VICTORIA LYNN: 23, 126 N. River Road, Denham Springs, domestic aggravated battery.
WALTON, JEREMY PAUL: 37, 737 S. Fourth St., Homer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to pay child support.
KIRKLAND, MICHAEL ANTHONY: 36, 20655 Justin Drive, Denham Springs, theft, possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence in last 10 years, resisting an officer.
Aug. 21
ROBILLARD, NOAH: 20, 30897 Dogwood St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, tail lamps.
CHANDLER, CHEYENNE SUMMER: 33, 2205 Jedyn Drive, Denham Springs, contempt of court, vehicle license required, two counts no driver's license, two counts evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
GALLOWAY, MAGHAN: 29, 30475 Traces Lane, Walker, simple battery of the infirm.
GOINGS, SHAWN THOMAS: 36, 24176 Adam Taylor Road, Livingston, probation administrative sanction.
ATWOOD, JAMES: 23, 25833 Heartwood Drive, Denham Springs, second-degree rape.
BABIN, JOHN A.: 38, 38555 Walker North Road, Walker, violation of protective orders.
CARTER, MARVIN: 24, no address, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
WILSON, BRITTANY: 28, 6327 Villa Ashley Drive, Baton Rouge, leased movable, obtain by false represent/failure to return.
JACKSON, ARIONNA D.: 19, 1605 Ardenwood, Baton Rouge, simple battery, three counts battery of a police officer, three counts resisting an officer with force or violence, simple criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace.
MAUDLIN, CIE R.: 27, 29014 Cowart Road, Holden, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.
JANISE, JOSHUA: 28, 30675 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, parish jail time.
HUX, LOGAN: 20, 40147 Barbara Road, Prairieville, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
BURKES, ROBERT ELLIS: 29, 8801 Eastover Blvd., Denham Springs, probation administrative sanction.
TREVINO, JOSHUA A.: 28, 526 Avenue G, Westwego, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
BOSTWICK, JAMES W.: 34, 35537 Bend Road, Lot 17, Denham Springs, parole.
SINKULAR, DEREK: 38, 29505 Preston Pointe Drive, Livingston, simple battery domestic violence.
SCHUEREN, ARNOLD LEE: 61, 25525 La. 16, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
MURPHY, AUSTIN M.: 25, 8043 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway lane for traffic.
LEE, ERIC SCOTT: 33, 36475 Walker North Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding, expired motor vehicle insurance, deposit of license in lieu of security upon arrest/receipt.
WARREN, CANUTE SHELLWARD: 35, 52443 Tobay Warren Road, Folsom, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, careless operation.
STRONG, BENJAMIN: 37, 17540 Chasefield Ave., Baton Rouge, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
TULLIER, STEVEN PAUL: 44, 8785 Cook Road, Denham Springs, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Aug. 22
LANDRY, MATTHEW CHARLES: 30, 29196 Peggy Drive, Walker, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation.
KNIGHT, JULEAH MARIE: 17, 700 N. Magnolia St., Hammond, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia
CASSIDY, JAMES BURKE: 33, 24647 La. 42, Holden, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
ALLEN, DARRYL H.: 63, 121 Carrol St., Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.