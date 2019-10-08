Authorities are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Livingston Parish overnight and fleeing in her car.
Terrell Anthony, 37, is wanted for first degree murder and simple robbery. Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, authorities discovered the body 31-year-old Jessica Clark the 9000 block of Rue De Fleur Drive in Watson after she was shot multiple times, according to LPSO.
LPSO said the victim and the suspect were involved in some sort of relationship.
LPSO said earlier in the day Anthony, who was returning from a weekend trip, held occupants who were not the victim "within the residence against their will and physically took their cellphones from them."
Anthony then allegedly confronted the victim, shot her, then fled, LPSO said.