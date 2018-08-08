The following people were booked into the Livingston Parish prison July 25-Aug. 1:
July 25
HOOVER,THOMAS: 37, 44479 Taylors Trail, Robert, failure to appear.
AVIS, SCOTT: 18, 24745 West St., Springfield, drug court sanction.
SHELTON, PAUL: 18, 31330 E. Fekete Road,Hammond, parish jail time.
MURPHY, JAMES: 44, Perilloux Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
STEWART, BRADLEY M.: 22, 20189 Perilloux Road, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, speeding.
CHENEVERT, TAYLOR: 20, 30990 Creek Bend Ave., Denham Springs, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old.
WILLIS,COURTNEY: 19, 30990 Creek Bend Road, Denham Springs, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, theft, speeding.
ELDER, WADE: 32, 167 Deatte Lane, Gheens, simple burglary of inhabited dwelling.
MCKINNEY, JEFF: 33, Ernest Stilley Road, Holden, theft of a firearm, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle.
CLEMENTS, PAYTON: 23, 13233 She Lee Place, Gonzales, theft of a motor vehicle.
OTTESEN, DAVID: 37, 29533 A W. Karen St., Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
BRUMFIELD, ALTON: 23, 28318 Pete’s Highway, Denham Springs, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, speeding, no driver's license, three counts child passenger restraint system.
THOMPSON, ZACHARY KYLE: 26, 20575 Texas St., Livingston, parole.
DAVIS, BRADON A.: 18, 9988 Ponder Drive, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence.
DIXON, ANALISSE: 25, 30171 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, speeding, driver must be licensed, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, careless operation, driver must be licensed, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
LOMAS, ERNEST: 47, 24775 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
OUBRE, EVANS PAUL: 47, 30240 Milton Road, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation.
JONES, KACEY E.: 40, 30715 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
BERGERON, AMY: 34, 15550 Varnado Road, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, proclamation of state of emergency/conditions therefor/effect thereof.
July 26
BONNECAZE, VICTOR BLAKE: 36, 35440, Denham Springs, fugitive.
SPAIN, ANGEL: 22, 10008 Avenue K, Apt. 219, Baton Rouge, theft, speeding.
GADETTE, CAMERON: 20, 208 South King St., Welsh, driving while intoxicated, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, illegal possession of stolen firearm, vehicle entering highway from private road, driveway, alley, or building.
ENNIS, STEVE T: 51, 31215 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
PHELPS, DANIEL JAMES: 44, 21000 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, three counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/ drug paraphernalia.
SULLIVAN, JESSE L.: 26, 53307 Crossover, Independence, theft of a motor vehicle.
RHEAMS, ROBERT: 18, 13444 Old Baton Rouge Highway, Hammond, transported/court/return.
LEHR, PAUL: 44, 13585 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
ROSEMAN, JOSEPH: 39, 8850 Hess Lane, Denham Springs, vehicle registration expired, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, no driver's license, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle license required.
DORSEY, APRIL: 41, 9048 Carter Circle, Denham Springs, resisting an officer.
SULLIVAN, MORGAN: 22, 17501 La. 42, Livingston, court remand.
GARSEE, JEFFERY ALLEN: 35, 27312 Glasscock, Walker, simple battery, stop signs and yield signs.
ERVIN, JERRY: 27, 21349 La. 16, Denham Springs, Department of Corrections incarceration.
RICHARDSON, ANITA: 30, 2100 Cypress Club Road, Arlington, Texas, fugitive.
LATIL, BRANDI: 33, 29901 Pine St., Holden, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
MILTON, DREW: 30, 15066 Cross Gate Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor child endangerment, aggravated assault.
PATTERSON, JEREMY: 39, 45356 Obee Stevens Road, Robert, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MEADES, BRYAN: 39, 27392 Old Mill Road, Maurepas, court remand.
MCLEAN, BRENDAN L.: 24, 12903 Arnold Road, Walker, careless operation, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, attempt/theft.
HARPER, DAVID W.: 33, 23411 Stepp Road, Robert, Department of Corrections incarceration.
KIEFF, JEFFREY: 30, address unavailable, Department of Corrections incarceration.
NIELSON, THORLIEF: 58, Greyview Road, Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
ANDREWS, JAMES: 33, 205 Stanley St., Mindon, Department of Corrections incarceration.
MOORE, JEREMY: 23, 169 Eavaugh, Mansfield, Department of Corrections incarceration.
GUZMAN, JEREMIAS: 31, 12140 Vada Drive, Gulfport, fugitive.
WHITE, KRISTINA: 57, 24302 Loblolly Lane, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, sale/distribution/possession of legend drug without prescription.
July 27
LAMENDOLA, KRISTEN: 35, 11115 Shandon Drive, Denham Springs, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MOORE, JACOB: 31, 11115 Shandon Drive, Greensburg, manufacture, cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession Schedule I other than marijuana or synthetic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, speeding, registration certificates, proper equipment required on vehicle/inspection tag required.
MARTIN, ANTHONY W.: 34, address unavailable, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, vehicle license required, security required, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
WALKER, CLAYTON A.: 35, 30734 Cane Market Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver license.
HINSON, ANTHONY: 32, 04288 Debellevue Drive, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, stop signs and yield signs, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, court cost.
SCHNEIDER, JEREMIAH: 20, 17088 Gun Boat Landing, Maurepas, parish jail time.
HEBERT, TRAVIS BRIAN: 35, 17475 Polly Ridge, Livingston, probation.
COTTANO, JULIA ELIZABETH: 30, 7615 Magnolia Beach, Apt. 112, Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license.
MEBRUER, DARREN: 28, homeless, Department of Correction incarceration.
EVANS, ADRIEN: 39, 21066 Fair Haven Road, Covington, Department of Correction incarceration.
PANEITZ, ROBERT: 31, 102 East 8th Ave., Covington, Department of Corrections incarceration.
BAGENT, DWAYNE: 21, 520 Natchez St., Hammond, Department of Corrections incarceration.
CUTRER, CURTIS: 36, 54211 Addison Road, Independence, Department of Corrections incarceration.
HOLLINS, ASHFORD: 35, 72349 Nursery St. Covington, Department Of Corrections Incarceration.
BARKER, REBECCA: 45, 30921 Dogwood, Denham Springs, probation.
POOLE, DAVID K: 51, 23851 Primrose Court, Denham Springs, driving on roadway lane for traffic, simple assault, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, driver must be licensed, traffic bench warrant.
AMBROSE, ALLEN THOMAS: 41, 5715 Carters Ferry Road, Zwolle, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MCCARSTLE, ALYSIA: 30, 9746 Summer Glenn St., Baton Rouge, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, traffic bench warrant, careless operation, security required, switched plate.
EDWARDS, FLOYD W.: 54, 5121 McCorick Drive, Greenwell Springs, theft, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, fugitive.
POOLER, WILLIE: 59, 31506 Bell St., Springfield, failure to register first conviction.
HUGHES, LINDA CANNON: 68, 1444 Watermarn St., Semmes, simple burglary.
SIMONEAUX, BRANDON: 29, 28660 Ross Trail Road 1, Albany, simple criminal damage to property, theft of utility service.
HYDE, SAMANTHA: 30, 2342 La. 440, Kentwood, fugitive.
GOURGUES, MATTHEW: 29, 58245 Homestead Drive, Plaquemine, theft.
MAURER, MATTHEW N.: 30, 4893 Stone Gate Court, Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon penal use weapon/violent crime or controlled dangerous substance.
MEEKS, GARY BRANDON: 25, 6531 Snowden Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts no driver license, tail lamps, security required.
JONES, JQUINCY: 33, 35726 Weiss Road, Livingston, two counts illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, driving on roadway lane for traffic, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
MAPLE, ERICA: 35, 35726 Weiss Road, Livingston, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, expired motor vehicle insurance, speeding, illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities.
July 28
MORSE, CIARA: 17, 20675 Riverside Road, Springfield, criminal mischief.
SHAFFETT, SONYA DEETTE BELL: 43, 19220 Perrilloux Road, Livingston, simple battery domestic violence.
HORN, JASON: 46, 30168 Smith Drive, Walker, driving on right side of road/exceptions, driving while intoxicated.
BOUDREAUX, COLTON: 18, 35988 La. 1036, Holden, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, expired motor vehicle insurance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
KENNISON, CLAY H.: 46, 9210 Dabney Drive, Denham Springs, four counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
THIBODEAUX, RENEE: 28, 31855 La. 16, Denham Springs, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled drug in presence of persons under 17 years old, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
MORGAN, MARCUS: 51, 23605 Primrose Court, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
MORGAN, CAROLYN: 46, 23605 Primrose Court, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, speeding.
MATTHEWS, TREMEISHA: 20, 30240 Travis St., Walker, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
GRAYER, QUINCY JAMES: 24, 30226 Travis St., Walker, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, simple criminal damage to property.
WILLIAMS, LINWOOD: 29, 31853 Butch Bennett Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery, simple assault.
GALLIANO, MICHAEL: 25, 36832 Nicholas Drive, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
PETTY, JONATHAN JOSEPH: 24, 148 Learnerd Drive, Ferriday, driving while intoxicated.
HARPS, CODY JOSEPH: 32, 25538 Rosedown Drive, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support, speeding.
July 29
COCO, JAMES: 29, 30130 Frank Murphy, Independence, disturbing the peace, doing any of the following to disturb, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, misrepresentation during booking.
KIMBLE, BRIAN K: 53, 6445 Sheridance Court, Greenwell, illuminating devices required, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, false imprisonment: offender armed with dangerous weapon, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon.
SHANAHAN, VANESSA: 47, 25427 O’Nellion Road, Holden, domestic aggravated battery, aggravated assault.
ADDISON, TITUS: 43, 105 Sycamore St., Amite, traffic bench warrant.
MARSHALL, STEPHAN PAUL: 24, 31215 Susie Circle, Denham Springs, simple burglary.
MICHEL, REBACCA SUE: 29, 4065 Carolina Drive, Addis, child passenger restraint system, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption.
VILLANUEVA, ABEL JESUS: 27, 220 Easterly St., Denham Springs, expired motor vehicle insurance, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
HOLT, JOSEPH ROBERT: 17, 38753 Edgewood Circle, Denham Springs, aggravated crime against nature, pornography involving juveniles.
ORLANDI, SHARON: 51, 31050 La. 16, Denham Springs, simple battery domestic violence, simple criminal damage to property.
LANGFORD, TONYA: 33, 28710 Corby Drive, Livingston, theft.
BABIN, DANYELL AUDREFAYE: 22, 09032 Springridge Drive, Denham Springs, theft.
COATES, LESLIE M.: 37, 26711 Pine View Drive, Walker, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, stop signs and yield signs, evidence of compulsory motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, false certificates.
MARKS, BILLY P.: 31, 32355 La. 1036 North, Holden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses.
LOWE, SHAWN: 33, 13854 Cantebury Ave., Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment, attempt/simple rape.
ROMERO, DEAH: 35, 33827 Perkins Crossing, Walker, aggravated second-degree battery.
JACKSON, MICHAEL: 23, 25480 Pardue Road, Springfield, misdemeanor domestic abuse child endangerment.
July 30
CRAFT, JEREMY: 38, 39055 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, possession of firearm/carry concealed weapon by convicted felon, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
COCO, ALEXIS: 38, 39055 Elliott Ave., Prairieville, illegal possession of stolen firearm.
NAVARRE, RODNEY P.: 44, 20565 Saun Drive, Denham Springs, domestic abuse battery.
BELL, THALLANAS: 50, 16266 La. 441, Kentwood, unauthorized use of a movable.
PAYSSE, JACQUELINE: 53, 27001 James Chapel Road, Holden, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
GUY, BRANDON LEE: 22, 30600 La. 16, 206, Denham Springs, disturbing the peace, criminal trespass.
GARLASKIA, JULIA: 62, 34278 Cane Market Road, Walker, manufacture, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
GUY, MELISSA: 20, 25202 Walker South Road, Walker, fugitive.
BEUCHE, CRAIG: 31, 23522 Country Manor Ave., Denham Springs, violation of protective orders.
SANCHEZ, ALBERTO NAVARRO: 44, 1140 Coleman Park Road, Hammond, court remand.
MORRIS, KEITH: 68, 14037 Mill Settlement Trace, Port Vincent, simple battery domestic violence, violation of protective orders.
BRIDGES, ANDREW JOHN: 34, 19701 Perriloux Road, Livingston, fugitive, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
STEWART, BRETT M.: 26, 21306 Albert Zergler, Denham Springs, video voyeurism, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
RANDALL, COURTNEY O’NEAL: 31, 25523 Pardue Road, Springfield, flight from an officer, signaled driver of vehicle must stop, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, driver must be licensed, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, no driver license.
July 31
CIOLINO, CHANSE: 32, 15194 Ciolino, Hammond, driving while intoxicated.
PETERS, ANDRAL: 33, 13648 Travis St., Walker, vagrancy, disturbing the peace.
BARRARA, RICARDO: 36, 355 Jean Moody St., Sambenito, Texas, manufacture, cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, headlamps for motor vehicles and motorcycles, no driver's license.
HUTCHINSON, KEITH MATHEW: 30, 22317 Blood River Road, Springfield, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
KOEHN, BETHANY: 22, 34191 Bluff Lane, Independence, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
WALKER, PERRY: 44, 26452 Oliver Wheat, Livingston, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, probation, fugitive.
LANDRY, WYATT: 21, 21411 Judge Smiley Road, Livingston, two counts speeding, switched plate, two counts expired motor vehicle insurance, theft.
WALSH, SHAWN N.: 48, 11165 Blue Jay Lane, Denham Springs, violation of protective orders, two counts domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana under 14 grams.
THIBODEAUX, BECKY: 54, 30280 Milton Road, Denham Springs, fugitive.
BROWN, KIMBERLY D.: 33, 24413 Millican Drive, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, disturbing the peace.
MILLET, SHANE: 36, 2302 Koto Road, Maurepas, theft, forgery.
SMITH, HELEN E.: 30, 27954 Redoah Road, Livingston, aggravated flight from an officer, intentional refusal to stop, life endangerment, child desertion, reckless operation of a vehicle, theft, traffic control signals, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, child passenger restraint system.
ADAMS, DUSTIN B.: 35, 4331 Richmond Drive, Ethel, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
CUPIT, ASHLEY: 35, 75605 La. 1054, Kentwood, theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
MESSER, CHADLER D.: 41, 27370 La. 447, Walker, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, registration certificates, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, security required, careless operation.
COLON, TESSA: 34, 27370 Walker South Road, Walker, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
FAIRCHILD, ALICIA: 39, 6475 False River Road, Oscar, following vehicles, theft.
BOLTON, COURTNEY: 26, 27370 Walker South Road, Walker, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
HESTER, KAYLA: 29, 21151 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
ACUFF, JAMES T.: 34, 21151 Carew Harris Road, Denham Springs, two counts manufacture, two counts cultivation, distribution, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
DONALDSON, STEPHANIE: 38, 25538 Rosedown Drive, Denham Springs, obstructing public passages, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driving while intoxicated.
RIGGINS, EMILY: 39, 10508 John Thibodeaux Road, Denham Springs, failure to pay child support.
WILLIAMS, KENTRELL T.: 21, 922 E. Harrison St., Denham Springs, two counts operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, safety belt use/tags indicating exemption, littering prohibited.
Aug. 1
GUIDROZ, DAVID: 41, 28960 Highland Road, Walker, domestic abuse battery.
MCCARROLL, EARL: 50, 22266 La. 22 East, Ponchatoula, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
PERRY, ROBERT: 58, 22600 Buck Watts Road, Livingston, illegal possession of stolen things, speeding, operating vehicle with suspended license/other offenses, expired motor vehicle insurance, no driver's license.
KLEINPETER, STEVEN DALE: 33, 36475 N. Corbin Road,Walker, tail lamps, registration certificates, traffic bench warrant.