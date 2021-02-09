wish.sle0003ep.jpg
An eye mask can be a great addition to a Valentine's gift basket.

 File photo

The host of TV show "Alive & Well with Michelle Harris" recommends keeping wellness in mind this Valentine’s Day when creating the perfect  gift.

Harris says to begin with a great box or container that can be reused after Valentine’s Day. Filling it can take lots of forms. Make it personal.

  • Instead of traditional flowers, consider floral sage sticks. They look beautiful and stay that way once they have dried.
  • Healthy sweet treats are always a hit. 
  • Add some relaxing spa-type items like massage oils, aromatherapy sprays, a fuzzy sleep mask and loofah.
  • Alcohol-free beverages are a trend. 
  • Fun décor can be inexpensively purchased almost anywhere.
  • High-tech gifts can show love also.
