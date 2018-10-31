The simple sight of the Walker High football team in blue jerseys signaled something special in the air.
Walker and Live Oak met in an important, intense District 4-5A matchup Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, but front and center was an effort by the two schools to show support for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement.
Live Oak wore a "Thin Blue Line" decal on the backs of their helmets. Coaches from both teams wore navy caps featuring the Livingston Parish Sheriff's logo.
The blue Walker jerseys paired with black pants to give the Wildcats, whose colors are green and white, a never-before-seen look.
"It gives me more than a warm and fuzzy feeling to have these kids wanting to do something like this," Sheriff Jason Ard said during pregame warmups. "We need it more than ever. I think it's a great tribute not only from Walker but also from Live Oak."
The pregame ceremonies included Training Division Capt. Hayden Brown's singing of the national anthem followed by a helicopter flyover.
Cheerleaders wore "Back the Blue" T-shirts over their uniforms.
"Hat's off to these men and women who sacrifice so much for our country and our communities," Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. "They're waking up in the mornings and kissing their loved ones goodbye knowing they are stepping into a situation that could turn bad. It means so much more than a football game."
Interim Walker coach Cecil Thomas, a Hammond native, said he has several family members who are involved in law enforcement.
"I'm so glad we were invited to be a part of this," Thomas said. "We're here to win football games, but those guys are out there to save our life."
A highlight of the initiative came even before Friday's festivities kicked off as members of the Livingston Parish Special Response Team faced Walker in a game of two-hand touch following Thursday's practice.
Ard said the Wildcats were on the winning side and gushed about a one-handed grab by junior receiver Jalen Cook.
Better than the good times between the white lines, Ard said a message was sent.
"We wanted to let them know that we're the good guys and we're here to protect them," Ard said. "We're here when they need us."
Week 10 matchups
Week 10 marks the final week of high school football's regular season, and one last opportunity for teams to improve their playoff positioning.
Walker likely sewed up a home game in 5A's first round with its 27-10 win over Live Oak. A chance to cement a second-place finish in 4-5A awaits when the Wildcats (8-1 overall, 4-1 in district) travel to face Central on Friday night.
Denham Springs scored a huge win last week by beating that same Central team 38-28 in their annual rivalry game and finishes up with Scotlandville at home. The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 2-3) are likely in the playoffs no matter Friday's outcome.
In a Thursday night game, Live Oak (5-4) makes the trip south to face Holy Cross at Tad Gormley Stadium in nondistrict action.
Albany got back on the winning side in a 28-0 rout of Grant last week and has Loranger coming to town Friday. The Hornets (6-3, 0-3) are still looking for their first district win. Springfield (3-6, 1-5) will play Independence on the road this week after falling to Amite 40-0 in Week 9.
Walker's Young picks LSU
As friends, teammates and family members gathered at her family's home in Walker, Tiara Young ended her college recruitment by announcing she will attend LSU.
Young is entering her first season as a member of the Walker High basketball team after earning Class 5A all-state MVP as a junior at Evangel in Shreveport. Her family recently relocated to Walker after her father accepted a job in the area.
Young, ranked by ESPN HoopGurlz as the No. 26 prospect in the nation, chose LSU over Texas Christian, as well as Miami, Houston and Texas Tech.
In her final season at Evangel, she averaged 27.2 points and 12 rebounds while leading the Eagles to a Division I semifinal berth. Young ran the offense for her mother Meoka Young at Evangel but is expected to play off the ball at Walker.
Landing the 5-foot-9 Young is considered a major coup for LSU coach Nikki Fargas as she enters her eighth season.
The Lady Tigers finished 19-10 in 2018 with an 11-5 mark in conference play.
Live Oak teams fifth at Metro cross-country
Both the boys and girls from Live Oak finished fifth on Saturday in the annual Baton Rouge Metro Championship cross-country meet at Highland Road Park.
Livingston Parish champions Nic Broderick and Kylie Zeller paced their respective teams by each posting a 10th-place finish. Broderick came in at 15 minutes, 57.03 seconds and Zeller at 18:52.15.
The Denham Springs boys placed seventh.
It is back to Highland Road Park this weekend as teams turn their focus to the regional meet.