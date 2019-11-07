The State Fire Marshal's Office is searching for a man they believe intentionally set fire to a home in Hammond in October, and who may now be armed and dangerous.
The Hammond Fire Department responded to the trailer fire in the 43000 block of Baham Lane in the early hours of Oct. 21, and the Fire Marshal's Office began investigating when local authorities determined its cause was suspicious.
Mark "Tookie" Lee, 18, was identified from video evidence and witness statements as the person who set the fire, according to the Fire Marshal's Office.
A warrant has been issued for Lee on one count of aggravated arson and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Lee is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 175 pounds and he has a star tattoo on his neck and a diamond tattoo on his chest. He's known to frequent the Hammond and Ponchatoula neighborhoods, particularly the Willow Villa neighborhood, according to the Fire Marshal.
Anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts or the case should contact investigators at (504) 284-8320.