Seven out of Livingston Parish's nine softball teams were still alive in the LHSAA playoffs, two steps away from reaching the state tournament, as the week began.
Top-seeded Holden in Class B and Doyle, the No. 2 seed in the 2A bracket, were both looking to repeat as state champs.
"I think we're playing pretty well, and I think we have as good a shot as anybody," Doyle coach Amanda Decell said.
Decell's Tigers defeated Mangham in the 2A final last year to win the school's first state softball title.
After a first-round victory over East Beauregard, Doyle was set to face No. 15 seed Ville Platte on Monday. A win there would advance the Tigers to the quarterfinals, where they would have a chance to earn a state tournament berth.
Unlike previous seasons, the state tournament April 26-27 at Frasch Park in Sulphur includes only semifinal and championship games. Previously, quarterfinal action was held at state as well.
Holden, which seeks its fourth straight trip to the Class B final and third straight state championship, received a bye in the first round and was scheduled to open its postseason Tuesday against No. 17 seed Monterey.
Doyle and Holden were the only Livingston Parish teams to make the quarterfinals last year.
This year, Walker and Denham Springs in 5A, Albany in 3A, French Settlement in 2A, and Maurepas in Class B were looking to grow that number.
Walker is the No. 8 seed in 5A and was scheduled to face No. 24 seed Captain Shreve, which upset Central in its playoff opener, in the second round Tuesday. As the No. 6 seed, Denham was set to play No. 11 seed Pineville.
Walker won district for the first time since 2009 on the strength of a 3-1 victory over the Yellow Jackets to close the regular season.
No. 11 seed Albany was set to face No. 6 seed Erath on Tuesday in a second-round matchup after advancing with a 12-0 shutout of Eunice.
French Settlement, a district rival of Doyle in the 2A ranks, survived a first-round test from Winnfield to reach the second round. The 13th-seeded Lions were set to meet No. 4 seed Kinder on Monday.
No. 5 seed Maurepas, which joined Holden in receiving a first-round bye, was to play No. 12 seed Bell City on Tuesday in another Class B second-round game.
Live Oak in 5A and Springfield in 2A were ousted in the first round.
Decell is hoping her Tigers have another run in them similar to last year.
The key then was the bats heating up, allowing Doyle to blast its way to the title game behind a series of double-digit victories.
Pitching and defense for the Tigers have been a constant.
"The hitting really took off," Decell said of last year's run. "I'm kind of hoping for the same thing."
Doyle returns seven of nine starters from the 2018 squad.
Cook, Lee among top recruits
Keep an eye on a pair of Livingston Parish prospects as college football's recruiting season heats up.
Walker's Jalen Cook and Live Oak's Jalen Lee are both listed among the state's top Class of 2020 recruits in the 247Sports composite rankings.
The composite rankings list Cook at No. 16 and Lee at No. 17 among Louisiana prospects.
Cook, a 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver, has scholarship offers from the likes of Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia, Auburn and Arizona State. Lee, a 6-3, 285-pound defensive tackle, has early offers from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ole Miss.
Cook, recently named Louisiana's Mr. Basketball for his efforts as a junior, is a major prospect in basketball as well.
Peeking ahead, Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas, like Cook a two-way prospect, is listed by 247Sports as the state's No. 5 football prospect in the 2021 class.