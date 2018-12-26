BATON ROUGE — LSU recognized 1,950 graduates at the university’s 297th commencement exercises Dec. 14.
The number of degrees awarded is a record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester and awarded the second most degrees to African-American students during any fall commencement, a news release said.
There is no main ceremony for December commencement, so each college held separate ceremonies to recognize their students.
There were 158 honor graduates recognized during the ceremonies for having high GPAs and received magna cum laude, summa cum laude and cum laude honors. Also included among the honor graduates were 48 University Medal recipients who graduated with the highest-grade point averages in the class.
The LSU Roger Hadfield Ogden Honors College graduated seven students who earned College Honors, including two local men — Jimmy Saravia, a Baton Rouge native, graduating in biological sciences; and Michael Stein, also a native of Baton Rouge, graduating in history.
Two LSU graduates were recognized during LSU’s fall commissioning ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Hill Memorial Library. Lukas K. Dretzka, of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the Army ROTC program, and Nikolaus James Bihlmeyer, also of Baton Rouge, was commissioned from the LSU Air Force ROTC program. One graduate from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who took part in LSU’s Army ROTC program was commissioned.
Area graduates include:
Livingston Parish
COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE
Holden Bond Poole, Denham Springs; Christen Danielle Wall, Springfield.
COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN
Darah Lynn Bueche, Denham Springs.
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Pamela Mariel Alba-Cruz, Denham Springs; Kelsey Nicole Bergeron, Walker; Alexis Marie Deihl, Springfield; James R. Evans II, Denham Springs; Laura Anne Staub, Denham Springs; Sarah Allyn Walker, Denham Springs; Eleanor Elizabeth Wray, Denham Springs.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Annie Kate Foster, Albany; Robert William Harwell, Walker; Maurice Leo Keen Jr., Denham Springs; Christian George Lawson, Denham Springs; Tyler Bret Melancon, Watson; Jared Clay Parker, Independence; Kyle Patrick Peters, Denham Springs; Coleman Andrew Smith, Watson; Mon Christian Angelo Tapalla, Denham Springs; Jacob Ryan Tisdale, Denham Springs; Blaize Axton VanSickel, French Settlement; David Christopher Wale, Denham Springs.
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Ashleigh Nicole Dawsey, Victoria Lynn Friedman and Kayleigh Maree Redd, all of Denham Springs.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Pamela Mariel Alba-Cruz, Denham Springs; Lilly Nichole Cambre, Watson; Emily Danielle Carrier, Denham Springs; Lane Garrett Foster, Denham Springs; Hannah Elizabeth Hawkins, Livingston; Lacey Marie LeBlanc, Denham Springs; Cameron Michael McKenzie, Watson; Kegan Dane Reid, Livingston; Randi Lillian Vicory, Denham Springs.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Jacob Paul Alexander, Amber Nicole Depoy and Hannah Fay Meadors, all of Denham Springs.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
MASTER'S
Angela Kaye Capello, Denham Springs; Brent Charles Guthrie, Denham Springs; Davis Shelby Wascom, Watson.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
E.J. OURSO COLLEGE OF BUSINESS
Cara Lyn Anderson, Hammond; Leyton Edward Lavigne, Ponchatoula; Sade' A. Spears, Hammond.
COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING
Eli Parker Allen, Kentwood; Troy Benjamin Bruhl, Hammond; Keaton Lee Carter, Fluker.
COLLEGE OF HUMAN SCIENCES & EDUCATION
Kristy Phuong Nguyen, Loranger.
COLLEGE OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES
Madison Rose Casey, Independence.
COLLEGE OF MUSIC AND DRAMATIC ARTS
Brian Nabers Ritter, Ponchatoula.
COLLEGE OF SCIENCE
Eric P. Alphonso, Ponchatoula; Mallory Marie Crouch, Amite; and Samantha Leigh Hall, Ponchatoula.
GRADUATE SCHOOL
CERTIFICATE
Amy Leigh Pan, Hammond.
MASTER'S
D'Andreas Cameal Williams, Hammond.
DOCTORATE
Anissa Addison Guerin, Hammond.