DENHAM SPRINGS — Volunteers who have been building a St. Joseph’s Altar at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for more than two decades recently announced that this year’s celebration honoring St. Joseph has been canceled due to continuing concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus.
Rosie Moak, who has chaired the erection of the altar and the extensive amount of food prepared in connection with the observance, said, “It was with a great deal of regret that the decision was made to cancel the St. Joseph’s Altar and the traditional meal that was served to the public the day the altar was blessed. This was a wonderful tradition that not only honored St. Joseph, the guardian of Jesus, but paid tribute to the Italian families who are a part of our community."
Each year, he said, volunteers donate countless hours on the altar.
The erection of St. Joseph's Altars began in Louisiana following the arrival of immigrants from Sicily more than 100 years ago. The custom of paying tribute to St. Joseph, whose feast day is March 19, began when farmers in Sicily, faced with a devastating drought, appealed to St. Joseph for intercession.
When the rains came, the families began building altars in tribute and thanksgiving to St. Joseph. The altar building tradition came to the United States with the Sicilians and has been observed, especially in Louisiana, for more than a century.
St. Joseph’s Altars are elaborate presentations that include statues, flowers, candles and an incredible variety of foods including seafood dishes, vegetables, fruits, cakes, large special breads baked in forms emblematic of tools that St. Joseph the carpenter would have used in his shop and thousands of Italian specialty cookies. After the blessing of the altar and a ritual ceremony, visitors to the altar are then fed a meal of spaghetti, boiled eggs, fried cabbage, artichokes, samples from many different casseroles brought by volunteers, cakes, and bags of the special cookies. Meat is never served at a St. Joseph’s Altar.
This year’s event would have been held March 13, the Saturday before the Feast of St. Joseph.
Moak said that in past years an average of about 500 guests came to the church parish hall to enjoy the meal.
“It was a great event … everyone was invited to come to the feast and they all seemed to enjoy viewing the beautiful altar, eating the great meal, and visiting with friends and family members. Our celebration is just one more victim of the virus,” she said.
Each year, preparation of the altar began weeks before the event and Moak said 50-75 volunteers would come to the church hall to bake and decorate the cookies and to cook for the big meal.
“Most of our volunteers were retired senior citizens and we just could not risk having them work together in our kitchen. As far as the big meal, we could not properly socially distance all who would have wanted to come. We just had to cancel,” she said.
Last year, all was ready for the altar and on the day before the scheduled blessing of the altar, the governor’s orders were issued limiting the size of crowds. Because most of the food had already been prepared, the ceremonial blessing was held without an audience and the food was boxed and passed out to visitors who drove by the front of the hall.
Moak said that just about all of the food involved in the feast each year is donated by local businesses and that visitors who attend are asked to give a donation if they felt so moved when they came to the meal. She said that all proceeds from the donations were then given to charities such as the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Knights of Columbus and St. Agnes House for women and children.
“Any food left over, and the food on the altar, was donated each year to the St. Agnes House. When we took the altar down, we had two pickup trucks waiting to deliver the food. They will miss the food this year,” she said.
Moak said that if all goes well, the traditional altar will once again be assembled, the food, especially the cookies, will be prepared, and the tradition will resume.
“Let’s all pray that the virus will be over and a thing of the past by then,” she said.