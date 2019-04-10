Woodland Park Magnet School’s Wildcats of the Month for March are, from left, bottom row, Jacob Ahumada, Damyha Dotey, Derrius Reeves, Johnny Mendoza, Demarion Henderson, Kemaya Hunter, Myrical Dantzler, Eniyah Jackson, Keetan Wilson, Laron Perry, Tremar White and Krista Ramirez Resendiz; middle row, Jabriya Berry, Niyah Hebert, Xavier Butler, Dedrick Watkins, Jermaine Collier, Arshad Bell, Helen Hawkins, Amora Anderson and Kabren Provost; and top row, Shannon Canterbury, Employee of the Month; Aimee Sandifer, Employee of the Month; Amaya Sneed; Reginald Elzy, principal; and Jamie Mixon, lead teacher.