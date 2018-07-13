A new group of Tangipahoa Parish prosecutors, law enforcement officers and nurses is expected to begin meeting on Monday in an effort to improve the response to sexual assault cases in the parish.
"It seems sometimes victims feel like they become a victim all over again by being part of the investigation process and what follows," said 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, who prosecutes cases in Livingston, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
Perrilloux said the new group will work on individual cases with a goal of improving coordination among agencies and making the process better for victims.
"Plus, I think it will enhance investigations and prosecution, and ultimately, more offenders will be held accountable," Perrilloux said.
Perrilloux said a factor in launching the initiative has been the participation of North Oaks Health System.
Richelle Smart, a nurse practitioner at North Oaks trained as a sexual assault examiner, said she hopes to learn more about what law enforcement is looking for.
"And the same thing (with) law enforcement, we can share our knowledge with them from the medical end. The whole collaboration could do nothing but benefit the patient," Smart said.
Smart said having a sexual assault response team is a best practice, and similar groups convene in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.