BATON ROUGE — Livingston Parish Assessor Jeffrey G. Taylor has been elected the 2019 president of the Louisiana Assessors Association, a news release said.
Taylor has served the Louisiana Assessors Association as a member of the board of directors for the past eight years and most recently served as vice president and treasurer of the statewide organization.
“It is an honor to be elected by my peers to this position of leadership,” Taylor said. “I am honored to serve this association and its members, and I am excited about moving our organization forward to be more transparent, more diverse and representative of our state’s population and culture, and more efficient in the work that we do.”
Executive Director Kathy Bertrand said, “We are fortunate to have Mr. Taylor serve as our president. He is a strong advocate for positive change, and he has a real vision for equity and fairness in all that he does. His leadership is helping to make our association better, benefiting all our local assessors, and ultimately, the people of Louisiana.”
The Louisiana Assessors Association is based in Baton Rouge and is tasked with supporting each assessor’s office throughout the state related to legislative matters, tax commission issues, retirement, insurance and regulatory guidelines.
Taylor’s duties as president include oversight of the association’s many boards and committees, legislative issues, insurance, retirement and policy administration. He also is over all association membership meetings and is responsible for appointing all committee members and chairs of those committees.
Taylor has served as assessor of Livingston Parish since August 2000 and has instituted many improvements in the office through the years, the release said.
He is the founding sponsor of Assess the Need, a parishwide school supply campaign that helps to supply school supplies and materials to needy families each year. This year’s campaign will be the 19th consecutive year that Taylor has managed the program.
Taylor is married to Delia Adams Taylor, of Livingston, and they have two children. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He is member of several community and volunteer organizations and enjoys cooking for charitable events. He and his family attend First Baptist Church of Denham Springs.