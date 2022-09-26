Walker’s second Fall Festival, an event that will feature carnival rides, food trucks, a pumpkin patch, car show, farmers market and live music, has been expanded into a four-day event this year, Sept. 29-Oct. 2.
The festival will be at Sydney Hutchinson Park. The carnival rides will be a new addition to the festival, which was inaugurated last year.
In announcing this year’s event, Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson said last year’s festival was well attended and planners of the event decided to bring a much longer festival with more activities for area residents to enjoy.
In addition to the festival activities, visitors can also enjoy the park’s award-winning playground venue, walking trails and fishing lagoon.
Festival events begin with Family Night on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. when $15 armbands for the carnival rides will be available.
The music starts on Friday, Sept. 30, with performances by 1-10 Bound at 5:30 p.m. and Parish County Line at 8:30 p.m. For carnival rides, $25 armbands will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the day’s events start with a car show from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Paul & Pete Band will perform from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the MoJoes from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the day’s entertainment will end with the Stormy Band from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the entertainment will start with Nick Perkins, an Elvis Presley tribute artist, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The festival music will end with the Na Na Sha Band from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The car show will benefit Walker’s Animal Shelter and the Rescue Rehome Repeat program.
General parking will be available in the lot at 13750 Ball Park Road. Reserved parking is available for $10 and parking passes can be purchased Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walker Parks and Recreation Department, 10136 Florida Boulevard.
For additional information, call (225) 665-3755 or email parksandrecinfo@walker-la.gov.