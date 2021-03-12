Veterans of all ages who are enrolled in Veterans Administration health care can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine by walk-in or appointment at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center.
Vaccines are also available by appointment at VA clinics in Baton Rouge, Bogalusa, Hammond, Houma, Franklin, Slidell and St. John.
The vaccine clinic in New Orleans is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Walk-ins should arrive before 2 p.m. on weekdays and before noon on weekends. Appointments can be scheduled at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System locations by calling (800) 935-8387 extension 72819.
“With the launch of our vaccine clinics in Bogalusa and Franklin on Friday (March 12), we will have delivered vaccines to Veterans at all of our outpatient clinics,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “Our aim is to ensure that every enrolled Veteran we serve has access to vaccination.”
To date, VA has delivered over 40,000 vaccine doses in southeast Louisiana.
For more information about the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, clinic locations, and other services available to Veterans in southeast Louisiana, visit www.neworleans.va.gov
Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System
P.O. Box 61011
New Orleans, Louisiana 70161