THURSDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Topsy Turvy Tea Party: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Self-Defense Class: 6:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Mardi Gras Bead Art: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
SATURDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Idea Lab Upcycle Neck Pillow: 1 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.
Excel Basics: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.
TUESDAY
Ask-A-Lawyer: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. Volunteer attorneys will provide general "Ask-a-Lawyer" sessions, allowing patrons to ask all types of legal questions in a one-on-one setting at no charge. Criminal law questions cannot be answered.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Spring Trivet Weaving: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn basic skills in basket weaving by creating a simple trivet design out of longleaf pine needles sewn around a central spring motif.
WEDNESDAY
Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.
Tea Time + Create: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
VITA Tax Preparation: 3:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
MARCH 14
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 3 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.
Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.
Slime Time!: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.
Topsy Turvy: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.