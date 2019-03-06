THURSDAY

VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham-Springs Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.

Topsy Turvy Tea Party: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Self-Defense Class: 6:30 p.m., South Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Mardi Gras Bead Art: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

SATURDAY

VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.

S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays: 10 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Idea Lab Upcycle Neck Pillow: 1 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

MONDAY

Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 4:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.

Excel Basics: 6:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This class will teach the student the basic features of Excel along with entering, sorting and computing data.

TUESDAY

Ask-A-Lawyer: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. Volunteer attorneys will provide general "Ask-a-Lawyer" sessions, allowing patrons to ask all types of legal questions in a one-on-one setting at no charge. Criminal law questions cannot be answered.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Spring Trivet Weaving: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn basic skills in basket weaving by creating a simple trivet design out of longleaf pine needles sewn around a central spring motif.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10 a.m., Main Branch, Watson Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and South Branch libraries.

Tea Time + Create: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

VITA Tax Preparation: 3:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.

MARCH 14

VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income.

Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

LPSO Self-Defense Moves: 3 p.m., Main Branch Library. Learn simple and effective self-defense techniques from LPSO trained officers in this free beginners’ course.

Family Fun Fest: 5:30 p.m., South Branch Library.

Slime Time!: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

Topsy Turvy: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library.

View comments