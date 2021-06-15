Louisiana Master Gardener volunteer training courses are scheduled Aug. 12-Nov. 18 for Tangipahoa Parish and Aug. 11-Nov. 17 for Washington Parish.
Class members will read materials, watch videoed lectures, and attend in-person meetings. In-person meetings/laboratories are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays in Amite for Tangipahoa Parish and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in Franklinton for Washington Parish.
Applications are due by July 2. A fee of $185 and a background check will be required for those who are accepted and choose to enroll in the program.
For applications or ask questions, contact horticulture agent Mary Helen Ferguson at mhferguson@agcenter.lsu.edu or (985) 277-1850. Ferguson can also suggest other horticulture classes offered by the LSU AgCenter.
Individuals in the Louisiana Master Gardener program help the LSU AgCenter provide education about gardening and lawn care. To become a Certified Louisiana Master Gardener, individuals must complete the training course, pass an examination, and volunteer 40 or more hours of service with the LSU AgCenter.