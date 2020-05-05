Parading to school on the last day of class has been a senior tradition at Denhan Springs High School. This year, the coronavirus pandemic almost took that rite of passage away from the seniors.
But, the parade will go on.
The Denham High School Senior Parade will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8.
It starts on Yellow Jacket Boulevard, turns left onto Range Avenue, Plantation Estates, Juban Road, North Park to Dunn Road and The Willows.
Seniors are asked to decorate their cars and meet at 1:30 p.m. They must remain in the cards and practice social distancing rules.
Text (225) 335-2616 to RSVP or with questions.