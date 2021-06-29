On Sunday in New Roads at the Freedom Fest on the banks of False River, Christopher Ballard was all smiles as he had yet another gold medal draped around his neck signaling that he had successfully completed a triathlon; a grueling test of athletic skills that involved enduring a 400-meter swim, a 10-mile bicycle ride and a two mile run.
Ballard, 25, who has Down syndrome, has become accustomed to winning medals in athletic competition, having participated in Special Olympics and in other sports related events for a number of years. During his seven-years involvement in Special Olympics, Ballard participated in track and field, swimming, power lifting, bicycling and bowling. He also plays baseball at Walker’s Challenger Field. However, the triathlon was a new challenge for which he had been training since January.
Completing the triathlon was only the latest of Ballards accomplishments, according to his mother, Mary Ballard.
“Christopher is just amazing. When the idea of his competing in the triathlon first came up, he eagerly agreed to start training and he has been working hard at it ever since. We live on a short street in Denham Springs and that’s where he trained for his run and his bicycle riding. He started swimming twice a week and he would swim for two hours at a time to get ready for this test. He was really dedicated to this latest challenge in his life,” she said.
Mary Ballard explained that Tiffany Landreneau, who was working with Christopher at the pool, suggested he attempt the triathlon. Her suggestion took root and Mary and son began their pursuit of completing the difficult athletic feat. Landreneau, along with his mother Mary and father Robert, have been Christopher’s biggest cheerleaders since.
For Christopher, his life has been one of accomplishing one goal after another. He was the first developmentally disabled student to win a diploma from Denham Springs High School. His mother said, “up until that time special needs students who finished their four years in high school were awarded a certificate of completion, and I asked why they were not given a diploma like the other students. After all, the schools were giving out diplomas for students who ended their high school years in various other programs, why not give one to the special needs students? The school agreed and Christopher had his diploma.”
He is among the first to be enrolled in a special program, Lions Connected, at Southeastern Louisiana University. The four-year program, offered through the school’s Department of Health and Kinesiology, allows participants to attend classes of their choice. Ballard chose to participate in theater, music and dance classes, along with others, is now attending a history class. His mother said a monitor accompanies Christopher during his days at SLU and added that the monitor is gaining from the program also. “The monitors get to sit in on the classes and they learn new things with the individual they are assisting,” she said.
She said of his collegiate experience, “Christopher just loves this program. He is curious about many things and he is gaining new knowledge through this program. As everyone knows, SLU’s mascot is the Lions, and he now sees himself as a real Lion fan.”
Asked about the challenges of being a parent to a child with Down syndrome, Mary Ballard said, “The first thing I thought about when Christopher was a baby was this, ‘how will the world accept him … how will he be treated?’ In those days, people still used such derogatory words as ‘retarded,’ and less flattering names. A second concern was, who would take care of Christopher if something happened to me or my husband? We have two other sons and they have assured us that they will take care of Christopher when we can no longer shoulder that responsibility. I don’t worry anymore. Things are going to work out,” she said.
She related that a recent incident involving Christopher gave her even more assurances that he has been accepted. Recently, three friends asked if they could take Christopher to a movie with them. “At first I didn’t know, but they were insistent that he was their friend and they wanted him to be with them. They came and picked him up, took him to the movie and went and got something to eat and brought him home. This was a wonderful experience. This is what we want for our son … to be like everyone else, to be able to take trips, to go places, to explore the world,” she said.
Christopher works at Carter’s Grocery Store four hours every Friday, his day off from his participation in the Lions Connected program. His mother said he enjoys his work at the grocery store, made new friends and has earned the respect of those with whom he works.
Mary Ballard said Christopher loves to travel and that she and her husband have taken him on trips and cruises. “He loves to visit museums, amusement parks, historic sites. He especially enjoys amusement parks and readily jumps on the rides,” she said. Christopher said he really enjoys cruises, especially on Disney cruise ships.
“Christopher has brought so much joy to my life … he constantly inspires me and uplifts me. When I would come home from work, the first thing he would ask was how was my day. He loves everyone and he is always happy. His enthusiasm for life has rubbed off on me and his father. He encourages us to do things that we might not have done otherwise. When he decided to do the triathlon, I decided to do it with him. My thought was, if he can do it I can too. It was a big stretch for me, but I started training in March and I am a better person for it today.”
She anticipates that her son’s participation in the triathlon is just the latest of personal accomplishments that he will realize as he continues his quest to find his special, positive place in his life.