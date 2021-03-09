School year moving fast
It’s March already and the end of the school year is not that far away and with it brings a lot of activities.
Schools are posting notices about driver’s education, tryouts for many activities and more. Parents and students, watch your school’s social media to know deadlines.
Denham Springs High School posted a notice about one such event. A Parent Project Graduation meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 1 at First Baptist Church Denham Springs. If your senior is interested in attending Project Graduation, the parent should attend. This meeting will be the last chance to preregister your senior for Project Graduation.
Schools and organizations, please take photos at your upcoming events and send us a few for publication. Email your family news and photos to livingston@theadvocate.com
Golf tournament to benefit St. Jude
The 2021 Chippin' In Golf Tournament to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will take place April 19 at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Denham Springs. Live and silent auctions, food and beverage, prizes and a concert cap off the day's festivities. Corporate sponsorships are available. Visit www.chippinin.org for tournament information.
Easter events
Many organizations are hosting Easter-themed events. Here's a sampling:
- The Southeastern Livingston Center, 9261 Florida Blvd., Walker, is hosting an Easter Basket Drive for Foster Children. Tri-State Fostering will collect preassembled baskets for children in foster care through March 19. The Southeastern Livingston Center is a drop-off location. Visit southeastern.edu/livingston for information about the drive and classes.
- The Watson Famers Market is hosting pictures with the Easter Bunny from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 20. Kids crafts and more than 70 vendors are planned. Visit the market of Facebook.
Don’t forget
- Artwork by students of Livingston Parish and by the 2020 Artist of the Year Cherie Ducote-Breaux and works by new Arts Council members will be on display at the Arts Council gallery, 133 Hummell in Denham Springs, from March 10 to April 24. Visit www.artslivingston.org for information.
- The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the 11th class of inductees through March 31. Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for the Class of 2021 are available to the public on the DSHS website at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
- The Walker FFA Spring Plant Sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 at Walker High School. Students have been raising flowers, vegetable and herbs that are for sale at the event. Students also will be selling jams, goat soap, wood shop and welding projects.
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 is hosting its first car show on March 20 at 32280 Terry St. in Springfield. March 27 is the rain date. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with judging from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given at 2 p.m. For information, text or call (225) 209-44842 or email lpfpd2.fundraising@gmail.com.
Tax help available through VITA
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker is offering free tax preparation services by the Internal Revenue Service through the Free Tax Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Appointments continue until April 8.
Make an appointment by calling (225) 923-2114 and pressing 33 or at cauwfreetaxes.as.me/schedule.php.
Another option is to drop off tax documents with a copy of the applicant’s and their spouse’s picture identifications, last year’s tax return and proof of Social Security number for the applicant, spouse and dependents.