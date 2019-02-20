DENHAM SPRINGS — “Ten on the Tenth,” is the newest initiative launched by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce in its battle against litter on parish streets, roads and highways.
April Wehrs, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said Ten on the Tenth is a plea for parish residents to take the time to pick up 10 pieces of litter on the 10th of every month. She said the new effort began with the New Year and Ten on the Tenth started in January.
“This is our latest effort to put the spotlight on the problem of litter in Livingston Parish," she said. "It’s all about awareness. The chamber wants to keep the problem with litter in the minds of all our citizens. But it’s more than just awareness, we also want action. By encouraging the picking up of litter on at least one day out of the month, some unsightly litter will be removed from our roads and our citizens will have litter control on their minds.”
Wehrs said Ten on the Tenth and the whole anti-litter push is part of the chamber’s “Love LP” campaign. “Love Livingston Parish means taking care of all of Livingston Parish. It means conducting programs and activities that bring value to the entire parish. Keeping our parish litter-free is one important aspect of enhancing the experience of living and doing business in Livingston Parish,” Wehrs said.
The litter-free parish campaign began last year with the first initiative, which was the securing of 1,000 signatures from residents who agreed to keep their homes and businesses free of litter.
The chamber also held a litter sweep day in November and volunteers worked throughout a Saturday morning picking up litter in different areas of the parish. Wehrs said a third facet of the anti-litter campaign is an effort to have residents take photos of anti-litter activities and post the pictures on social networks. She said that if the pictures are “hashtagged,” then they can be shared with others. “Again, this is an effort to keep the fight against litter on the minds of our citizens,” she said.
Wehrs said the battle to rid the parish of litter will not be solved quickly. “This is an ongoing effort and it is an effort that will require the support of many in the parish. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department is out there doing what they can to reduce litter on parish roads. Other groups are also joining in the effort. But it is going to take all of us working together to rid the parish of litter,” she said.
Wehrs said, “There are many businesses and individuals who honestly care about making our parish more attractive through ridding it of litter and this is encouraging.”
The chamber would appreciate financial support or grants that could provide gloves, bags, vests and pick up sticks for anti-litter initiatives, she said.
“We will accept all the help we can get. This is an important effort, and I just want everyone to remember to be aware of the problem with litter and to be committed to taking action in making our parish as clean and beautiful as we possibly can,” she said.