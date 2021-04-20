HAMMOND — An Easter camp for youngsters at the Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, one of few children’s museum in the region, signaled the latest effort being made toward recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted the popular attraction for the past year.
The center’s director, Patty Robique, said the board, which helps direct the museum’s activities and the staff, is taking “baby steps” as it adopts a gradual approach toward the full reopening of the museum.
“We are cautiously approaching expanding our access to the general public but it will be a slow, very careful approach toward a full reopening of the facility," she said. "I just don’t think that we will be back to what was ‘normal’ before the pandemic in 2021. We will take a slow approach toward full reopening and see what the public will support before we take the final steps and fully open our doors."
For the past few months, the children’s museum has been open to the public only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In March, another day was added with the museum opening on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Before the threat of the coronavirus, the museum was open on daily. Robique explained that the museum is also available for birthday parties, private events when families are allowed to rent the facility, and for the camps, such as the Easter camp, that Robique offers when the schools are closed.
She anticipates some additional activities and programs at the museum this summer and said she has already booked some field trips usually sponsored by area schools.
“We will be very cautious as we move forward. For example, we used to book three birthday parties a day and now we only book two. We are limiting the days and times of activities to give us sufficient time to clean and sanitize the museum,” she explained.
Other protocols must also be observed. For example, for birthday parties, the center will only use food items that is individualized such as cupcakes and pouch drinks. She said a family is allowed to bring its own food.
Cleaning and sanitizing the museum is at the core of the challenges Robique and her staff have had to face since the virus threat brought with it a drastic change in operations at the museum.
“We have a limited staff and cleaning and sanitizing this 10,000 square-foot building is a challenge," she said. "After every session, we have to clean the entire museum and with all the different activity stations the task is especially difficult. However, we will continue to do everything called for in the protocols of safety to assure that we are offering a safe environment to the limited numbers that we can still welcome to the center."
Robique said that before the pandemic she had a staff of about 15, but that the number is down to about nine. All of the workers, including Robique, are part-time employees.
Looking ahead, Robique anticipates offering five summer camps starting in June. The weeklong camps consist of weekday sessions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camps will be open to youngsters aged 2-8, but Robique said that some older children are also welcomed to the camps.
“We have some repeats, so if some of our regular campers want to come back, even if they are a little older, we will welcome them,” she said.
Each camp has a theme and a portion of the camp is dedicated to learning experiences and playtime at the many and varied play and discovery stations.
Using the Easter Camp as an example, Robique said one of the experiments the children pursued was designing a container that could hold and egg and keep the egg intact when dropped from a play tower in the center.
“These children didn’t know anything about the science of protecting an egg, but four of the 20 were creative enough that their egg did not break when dropped. Several others only had only small cracks in their eggs. It was fun and it also taught a lesson. We also taught them about the strength of an egg’s oval shape and had them walk on eggs barefooted. The eggs didn’t break!,” she said.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought about a financial strain on the children’s museum and Robique said without financial support from the city of Hammond the center would be in a financial bind.
While the museum is now in what Robique termed, “good shape financially,” she said challenges still exist. Before the pandemic, admissions, field trips and birthday parties helped defray the museum’s costs. Now, she said, those sources account for only about one-third of the museum’s income.
She added that because of the financial shortfall a fundraiser is planned for later this month., She added that she is closely monitoring the budget and anticipates that the annual budget might have to be adjusted in the months ahead.
“While we are in a recovery mode, we are always looking forward to the time when the coronavirus will be behind us and we can once again be the place where parents want to bring their children for a fun, educational, and above all, a safe experience,” she said.