The Denham Springs City Council will consider a proposal at its meeting Monday night that is aimed at recruiting more experienced officers to join the police department.
The plan would call for paying new officers with credentials and years on the street more than newbies who still need to go through the law enforcement academy. Currently, any new officer starts at the bottom of the pay scale.
"(We're) trying to take steps to recruit and retain good employees," said Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack.
Womack said the department has been losing officers. Since June, four officers have left, all saying they hoped to find jobs in Baton Rouge, where they could work more extra-duty shifts, Womack said.
He said the department has also recently had trouble recruiting new officers with experience. Recently, the department hired two uncertified officers, because the experienced candidates had prior records of personnel or disciplinary issues.
The pay rate for a starting officer with the Denham Springs Police is $15.04 per hour, Womack said. If the proposal is approved, new officers with a Peace Officer Standards and Training certification and one year of policing experience can start at $15.95 per hour. Those with certification and three years or more of experience will start at $16.42.
Womack said the Baton Rouge Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office have similar policies.
"It's not uncharted territory," he said.
The pay increase would cost $13,000 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year, because six current officers would be entitled to raises on the basis of the new system, Womack. Next year, it is projected to cost up to $30,000, depending on whom the department hires.
All city employees received a 3 percent cost-of-living pay raise this year.
Mayor Gerard Landry said he is hoping the slight pay jump will help the city recruit more experienced officers. But it could also be a cost-saver, because training sending new officers to the academy costs from $800 to $900.
"If someone comes over already trained we save that money," Landry said.