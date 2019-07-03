Livingston Parish young professionals have an opportunity to be recognized through the Livingston Future 5 awards, according to a news release.
The awards will be presented to five winners at the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting on July 30.
Nominations for the award are online on the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website. To qualify, candidates must live, work or volunteer in Livingston Parish. They must also be between the ages of 21 and 40 and be growing and excelling in their prospective fields and plan to involve and engage young professionals in advancing causes, community issues, governmental relationships and free enterprise.
Nominees will be asked to complete an application detailing their involvement in the areas of concentration with an additional deadline to complete. The deadline to nominate a candidate is 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 11. Nominations are accepted from any individual with an interest in Livingston Parish.
“The Livingston Parish Chamber cares about the future of the business community,” said April Wehrs, chamber president and CEO. “One of the ways we are looking ahead is by recognizing young professionals who are already leaders in the community, who will continue to grow and impact their profession and Livingston Parish.”
For information on the awards or Livingston Young Professionals, visit the Livingston Parish Chamber’s website, www.livingstonparishchamber.org or call (225) 665-8155.