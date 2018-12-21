LIVINGSTON — Two men who have been at odds during a yearlong battle over mosquito abatement were selected Thursday night to lead the Livingston Parish Council together.
Shane Mack, a Republican from Albany, was unanimously elected council chairman, while Garry "Frog" Talbert, a Republican from Watson, will serve as vice-chair of the nine-member board.
But the two strong-headed council members, who hail from opposite ends of the parish say they're confident they can work as a team.
"It's going to be fine. I've always thought Garry is a great guy,” Mack said in an interview Friday.
For months, Mack fought Talbert as he sought to re-establish a mosquito spraying program in the suburban-rural parish, even introducing an ordinance to shut down Talbert's mosquito committee after just one meeting.
The two have also sparred on roads and development, with Mack supporting the inclusion of more private roads into the parish maintenance system and opposing Talbert's efforts to increase connectivity between subdivisions.
Talbert said their differences were matters of policy, not personal matters, and they should be able to move past them to lead the council.
"I come from the west side of the parish. He comes from the east side of the parish. We have different problems and different priorities," Talbert said. “I think working together won't be an issue at all, because we all want what's best for our parish."
Livingston-area Councilman Jeff Ard, also a Republican, stepped down from the chairman's seat Thursday night. The council has rotated chairperson each year during the four-year council term.