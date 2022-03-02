Bracelets on the wrist of James Tullier, father of wounded East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Deputy Deputy Nick Tullier, who was shot in the July 17 ambush of law enforcement offiers in Baton Rouge, seenafter an interview Thurs., Oct. 27, 2016. The family has encouraged people to invoke the power of prayer for Nick and others, and believe it has made a difference in Nick's ability to survive, and improve.