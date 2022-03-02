Almost six years after an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was critically wounded in an ambush of law enforcement, his hometown of Denham Springs is still rooting for his continued recovery.
The Denham Springs Kiwanis Club recently created an award to honor Nick Tullier. A Livingston Parish native, Tullier was seriously injured July 17, 2016, when a lone gunman shot six law enforcement officers in East Baton Rouge Parish, killing three of them.
Titled the "Nick Tullier Service Above Self" award, the honor will be given to a department, unit or individual in Livingston Parish law enforcement who puts the needs of others before themselves "without desiring praise, thought, or reward for their actions," according to the organization.
Tullier graduated from Denham Springs High in 1994 and worked as a patrol deputy for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years.
Doctors initially feared Tullier wouldn't survive his injuries, which included multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, head and shoulder. But he has outlived his grim prognosis and even returned to the Baton Rouge area in 2020 after spending years in Houston receiving treatment.
"This award is most befitting and appropriate for such a hero," said East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. "Nick Tullier is the epitome of service before self. Not only is this award an appropriate tribute to such a selfless and courageous man, but it also serves as a reminder that all our first responders sacrifice and serve daily at great personal risk. I'm grateful that the community recognizes and honors them."
Gautreaux added that Tullier "is a tenacious and relentless fighter" and that he continues to pray daily for the Tullier family.
Thousands of people are following Tullier's progress on social media, where his family regularly posts photos and updates on his condition; The "Nick Tullier Strong" Facebook page has more than 61,000 followers.
Tullier's family has charted his medical ups and downs since he was injured, marking the days since the attack — over 2,000 — and signing off with a prayer.
In one of the most recent updates, posted Thursday, Tullier's father, James Tullier, reported that his son may finally be discharged from the hospital in the near future after spending the last few months there.
"With the correct support, we can take the best care of Nick at home," said James Tullier in the post. "It'll be good for Nick to be home."
The deadline to submit nominations for the new award is April 15.