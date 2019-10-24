A federal arbitration board has determined Livingston Parish isn't entitled to $158 million in FEMA funds to repair roads damaged by high water in the 2016 flood.

The board's decision, issued in late September, followed two days of argument in Washington D.C. in August and appears to end any hopes of getting federal money to repair the flood damaged roads.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell, as well as parish attorneys, had argued that close to 400 miles of road were crumbled in the months following the August 2016 flood because sitting water on the asphalt damaged the hidden inner layer making the roads unstable.

FEMA denied the initial request, but Congress decided in 2018 to allow agencies and governments to enter into arbitration with FEMA. That allowed Livingston Parish to continue its fight, though Ricks this week he believes the infancy of the process may have been a detriment to their argument.

Ricks said the panel of judges with the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals sided with FEMA based on the emergency agency's existing policies — namely a change that was implemented 13 months after the flood in the fall of 2017.

The change says FEMA will consider road repairs to be required as the result of a disaster only if the need for repair is “visible and quantifiable from a site inspection” following the disaster.

In Livingston Parish, the road damage was subsurface and couldn’t be seen by an inspector, Ricks noted. He said it's well-known that road damage can take months or years to show, and FEMA has in the past granted funding knowing that, but this change essentially blocks the parish's argument.

“We’re trying to decide now what, if anything, we can do because that’s supposed to be binding and the end of it but when you base that ruling on a policy that was implemented 13 months after the flood, it’s kind of questionable,” he said.

Ricks said he got the impression that while the arbitration process was mandated by Congress, there wasn’t much direction given as to the power of the board to rule against existing policies. Those matters were in large part deferred to the board without much further thought, he said.

The board’s decision document also references the procedure’s infancy, mentioning in part that the new act "gives arbitrators a role in this discretionary process but does not define the role beyond arbitrating a dispute."

It later says the board doesn’t know any other tribunal performing arbitration for executive branch funding decisions, and therefore has no example or guidance to follow. It says the board's function is not to reverse or sustain a FEMA appeal decision, but just to arbitrate a dispute.

Ultimately, the board found the parish had offered no evidence to sway it that FEMA should have funded the road repairs based on that 2017 memorandum. They further said there was not significant evidence of a difference between the strength of roads that were underwater during the storm and those that weren't.