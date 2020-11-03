Help shape the future of the LPL
Livingston Parish Library is seeking community input as it works to develop its new strategic plan, a guide that will help reimagine what the future looks like for the library.
The library is asking all community members to complete a new survey, which asks patrons to share their thoughts about the library. Questions in the survey seek to find how patrons use the library, how their habits have changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the library can help strengthen the Livingston Parish community.
You can help shape the future of your Livingston Parish Library by participating in the LPL Community Survey by visiting www.bit.ly/LPLCommunitySurvey or by visiting your local branch and requesting a paper copy.
The results of the community survey will directly help build the Library’s strategic plan; therefore, community wide participation in the survey is very essential. In addition to learning more about how patrons use library services, it gives the community an opportunity to voice their dreams for the future of their library.
Movies under the moonlight
Join the staff at the Livingston Parish Library's Main Branch inLivingston at 5:30 p.m. Saturday for an outdoor showing of 2019’s "Abominable" on the lawn.
Each family will be seated in its own designated area, following social distance protocols. Bring your masks, blankets or lawn chairs. The library will provide the popcorn, but you are welcome to bring your own snacks. All ages.
Registration is required.
Trivia night live
Gather your friends and family, or play it solo; will you be a Trivia master or a dud? Join the Livingston Parish Library live on Zoom to find out.
Participants must register in advance to play Trivia Night Live. A valid email address and Zoom account are required. Ages 12 and older.
The General Trivia game is at 7 p.m. Friday ad the Food & Foodie Trivia contest is at 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
Christmas is just around the corner
With the pandemic, many events are up in the air or have been modified. Here's a look at recent announcements.
- The 2020 Christmas parades for Walker, Albany and Denham Springs have all been canceled.
- The Holiday Chef's Evening and wine tasting is set for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Tickets are available on PayPal at denhamspringsmainstreet.org for a $25 donation. For information, call (225) 667-7512.
- Time to apply for Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade is nearing. Applications and donations will be accepted beginning at the end of November. Visit www.lpso.org/christmas-crusade/ for specifics.
- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is holding its annual 100 artworks under $100 from local artist. Meet the artists at a free opening reception at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. "Preserving the Culture of Louisiana" books will be available for purchase. The exhibit will be on display through November. Information is available at artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168.