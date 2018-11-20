The Watkins family doesn't eat cabbage, but they doted on one for months until it won a $1,000 prize.
Alaina Watkins, 9, brought the cabbage home from school last fall when it was just a seedling. She first cared for it in a small cup. Then she and her mother, Jessica, moved it to a children's pool filled with dirt that they set up in their Baton Rouge backyard.
"We watered it and it grew big," Alaina said, adding that she also used fertilizer and stuck her hands in the dirt to make sure everything mixed.
When it finally seemed to stop growing, Jessica snapped a photo of Alaina next to the colossal cabbage and put the vegetable on a bathroom scale. It was round, green, leafy and weighed in at 10.2 pounds.
Clearly impressed by Alaina's green thumb, her teacher at Southland Christian Academy in Denham Springs submitted the photo to Bonnie Plants, an Alabama-based company that runs a national competition every year for third-graders. Alaina's cabbage was the lucky pick for Louisiana.
The company distributes over a million tiny cabbage plants to students in 48 states, according to a news release from Bonnie Plants.
Students tend to the plants at home, and teachers submit a photo of their favorite cabbage to the company. A winner is randomly selected in each state from the participating schools. The third-grader receives a $1,000 savings bond — presented on a giant green and white check — to be used as a scholarship toward their education.
The competition has been running since 1996, when the company started it in the headquarters town of Union Springs, Alabama.
"They started it really to get young people involved in gardening, to learn where their food comes from," said Joan Casanova, a spokeswoman for Bonnie Plants. "It was so well-received they kept pushing the borders."
The cabbages are of the O.S. Cross variety, which are bred to grow "oversize." Casanova said the largest ever submission was a 75-pounder from a student in Utah. Before that, a Montana girl named Meadow held the title with a 65-pound monster.
The natural question, of course, is what to do with a giant vegetable many children refuse to eat.
"Some bring the cabbage to a soup kitchen, donate it to people in need. Some share with their neighbors and cook every sort of cabbage soup and sauerkraut," Casanova said.
One student, however, found a different use for his: He fed it to his goat.