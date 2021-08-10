WALKER — Abandoned, displaced, injured or pregnant animals without a home have friends in Teri Dunlap and the volunteers who assist her through the Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana, a group dedicated to finding homes for these ailing animals while educating the public to be more responsible pet owners.
Dunlap said that about a dozen years ago the group of volunteers interested in animal care with whom she was associated served as the Livingston Parish unit of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Over time, she said, an awareness came that the need for assisting animals in distress on a much wider scale was realized. From that discovery, Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana was expanded to include the entire state of Louisiana.
“We like to say, it’s not just where we are but what we do,” Dunlap said. She added that Rescue, Rehome, Repeat works with shelters from throughout the state acting as an organization that unites animals in need with responsible individuals who are willing to help nurse the animal back to health and prepare them for eventual adoption. RRR of South Louisiana’s mission statement reads, “RRR of South Louisiana is a pediatric, pregnant and critical care, in-home fostering program.”
“When we started we had no idea how great was the need for the services that we provide. Just last week I had a call from St. Martin Parish about puppies that needed help if they were going to survive. We take on the responsibility of bringing dogs and cats back to health and then finding a suitable home for them. Without the good that we do, many of these shelters would have to euthanize animals that they simply cannot care for. We are meeting the need to save those animals,” she said.
Dunlap explained that RRR of South Louisiana is not a rescue organization that goes out to collects stray animals. The group does not maintain a central facility where they hold animals. “I am against putting animals in cages and pens. ... Instead, we place animals in homes where they can become acclimated to typical conditions in a home where they will eventually be placed," she said.
"We have to learn how an animal will react to a vacuum cleaner, the dog next door, the delivery man. ... All those environmental challenges that an animal might face."
When a shelter calls with an animal in need, Dunlap said, transportation is arranged and the animal is first brought to a veterinarian where any treatment that is necessary is administered. “We work closely with the veterinarians. We have about a dozen vets who assist with our mission and we highly value their assistance and advice. Once the animal is given the necessary medical attention, then we place that animal with a willing volunteer,” she said.
Dunlap said RRR of South Louisiana counts about 172 members with between 60-70 of those members willing to foster animals on their way to being adopted. She said the organization has drawn positive attention from throughout the nation. To fund the cost of veterinarian services, medications and other expenses involved in saving the lives of animals in distress, RRR relies on donations and Dunlap said many generous donors sustain the program.
“At last count, we had 23,416 followers on Facebook. Many of those assist us with donations and we also get some donations from those who eventually permanently adopt one of the animals. We are strictly a volunteer organization and we simply could not do what we do without the generosity of our donors,” she said.
Earlier this year, RRR of South Louisiana received national recognition and a $5,000 donation from MuttNation’s “Mutts Across America” program. Dunlap said this special recognition was something that “came as a total surprise.” “Pet care givers do not submit their names for this award. This is not something that a group can apply for. They heard about the work that we have been doing and they rewarded our efforts with this donation,” she said. In an announcement about the recognition, Dunlap is quoted as saying, “I was unbelievably shocked. We never expected this. We love what we do and we're super honored to get this donation and recognition.”
Miranda Lambert with MuttNation and the Mutts Across America program said of the award, “We know that these funds will help shelters continue to provide a great environment for their pets, employees, volunteers and the communities at-large that they serve.” MuttNation awards a cash donation to an outstanding animal rescue organization in each of the 50 states and RRR of South Louisiana was chosen for the honor in Louisiana.
“The wonderful volunteers that make RRR work and all out supporters give a huge thank you to Miranda Lambert and the MuttNation Foundation, Dunlap said. "This is quite an honor.”
Dunlap said calls for the services offered by RRR come in daily and that the need for the help that they provide to dogs and cats in trouble never ceases. She said the group is always looking for volunteers willing to continue the organization’s mission and for financial help through donations. Those interested in learning more about RRR of South Louisiana or wishing to donate funds are invited to contact Dunlap at (225) 788-6940. Additional information is also available on Facebook.