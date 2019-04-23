More than 16,000 Livingston Parish homeowners will see their flood insurance rates go up this year because the parish was unable to provide federal authorities with adequate information about permits issued for construction in flood zones.

The inability to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency with the documentation led to a reduction in the parish's Community Rating System score, which impacts rates residents in unincorporated parts of the parish pay for flood insurance.

CRS is a program run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that encourages communities to adopt better floodplain management practices by offering discounts on flood insurance.

Livingston Parish previously had a score of 9, and it dropped to 10 — the lowest possible score — after the recent issue, according to a letter from FEMA dated April 1.

The result is that homeowners will no longer receive the 5 percent discount they had been getting on their flood insurance policies.

The letter says Livingston Parish did not meet a CRS participation requirement of having 90 percent of the community's elevation certificates correct.

Parish Permitting Director DeeDee Delatte said FEMA wanted copies of every permit and accompanying elevation certificate issued in flood zones for five years prior to 2017, when the re-certification process occurred.

She said her office was unable to fulfill the request, due to an outdated permitting system that could not query flood zone-only permits. Elevation certificates were kept separately in three-ring binders, she said.

"In 2017, we were so shorthanded. And, I'm not making excuses — this is definitely something we did not want to happen that happened — but we were so busy and our office was just full-force with everything from the (August 2016) flood," Delatte said.

She said the parish plans to reapply in 2020 when it becomes eligible again. A new permitting system that was recently installed should make it possible to pull the reports FEMA requires to reclaim the score of nine.

And with a changes coming from the Livingston Parish Council to improve floodplain management, the parish could become eligible for higher discounts, she said.

"They are taking a more proactive approach with a little bit more stringent rules on development and containing water," Delatte said. "I feel that we will be able to possibly work into being better than a nine."