DENHAM SPRINGS — Robotics teams from Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas will be arriving at Denham Springs High School to compete in the Dow Red Stick Rumble, an off-season FIRST (For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition and Festival sponsored by Dow Chemical and the Livingston Parish School System.
On Saturday, the Hornsby Gym at the high school will be transformed into Planet Primus, where teams will compete with their 120-pound robots to fill rockets and cargo ships while combating unpredictable terrain and weather patterns.
Each high school team had six weeks to work with mentors and coaches from their community to design and build their robot. Louisiana teams from Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, New Orleans and Slidell, as well as teams from Texas and Mississippi, will be in attendance.
The public is invited to attend, free of charge, to witness the spectacle of giant robots battling it out for their chance to win the Red Stick Rumble trophy. They can also tour the pits and see the magic of robot construction and repair.
Doors open to the public at 8 a.m. with the competition lasting until 5 p.m. Food will be provided by the Denham Springs High School Snack Bar.
This is the Red Stick Rumble’s first year in its new location and will spotlight the new Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center.
“We’re excited to bring a whole new world of opportunity to our students through the STEM and Robotics Center,” said Michael Simmons, director of the center. “The Red Stick Rumble is going to show the public what’s in store for our new robotics team.”