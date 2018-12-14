An elementary school in Denham Springs has snagged a top national award for its success closing the achievement gap for disadvantaged students.
Eastside Elementary was one of two schools in Louisiana to win the national Elementary and Secondary Education Act Distinguished Schools award this year. The honor is given to schools have a poverty rate of at least 35 percent.
During the past two years, the school improved the performance of students with disabilities, in particular. The school narrowed the achievement gap by 17 points between these students and their peers, according to a news release from the state department of education.
"We're pretty proud of that," School Principal Kelly LaBauve said in an interview.
LaBauve attributes her school's recent rise first of all to the hard work of her teachers. She said the teachers have focused on communicating each other across grade level and studied the data.
"We all have ownership for all of our kids," she said.
Given that the school has 42 percent economically disadvantaged students, it received federal Title I funding. LaBauve said she used that money to hire tutors who work with students in small groups.
"We used a lot of our money to buy manpower and really work with our kids in small groups," she said.
Eastside Elementary is located on Lockhart Road outside the city of Denham Springs. The school serves approximately 500 students.