Graduations in Livingston Parish
Graduations are scheduled for Livingston high schools:
- Albany High School, 7 p.m. May 22 at SLU
- Denham Springs High School, 3 p.m. May 19 at SLU
- Doyle High School, 7 p.m. May 23 at SLU
- French Settlement High School, 6 p.m. May 17 at the school gym
- Holden High School, 6:30 p.m. May 16 at Abundant Life Church, Denham Springs
- Live Oak High School, 7 p.m. May 15 at SLU
- Maurepas High School, 6:30 p.m. May 17 at the school gym
- Springfield High School, 7 p.m. May 16 at SLU
- Walker High School, 5 p.m. May 18 at SLU
Be alert to scams
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents through Facebook to take care to avoid phishing scams.
"A couple of hardworking Livingston Parish residents received phone calls from scammers ‘phishing’ for personal information. This person (or people) is spoofing our LPSO number — which is (225) 686-2241. The person on the phone says they are a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Then, they try to obtain personal information," the page said.
"Do not give out your personal information. Jot down any details and report it to the real LPSO," the warning continues.
Seeking summer activities
Do you have a camp, vacation Bible school, athletic event or other summer activity for kids planned? Please send the details to livingston@theadvocate.com.
Operation Drug Take Back grows
The Walker Police Department reported on Facebook that its second Operation Take Back brought in 43.5 pounds of drugs — twice the amount collected the first year. This included prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Travel with VFW group
The VFW Travelers have two motor coach trips planned for 2019: Colorado on June 8-16, $880; and Myrtle Beach Show Trip on Oct. 20-26, $705. The price includes transportation, lodging, most meals and admission to all attractions.
To join a tour or for information, call Debbie Sutton (225) 665 2930 or visit www.grouptrips.com. Use the code vfwtravelers.
Gala postponed
The Denham Springs Main Street fundraising gala “Tracks Through Time” has been rescheduled to Aug. 24. Proceeds will benefit the establishment of a permanent museum at the Old City Hall on Mattie Street in Denham Springs.
Library closed Friday
All Livingston library branches will be closed May 27 for Memorial Day. For information about scheduled events, visit www.mylpl.info.