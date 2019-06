Holy Ghost Catholic School chose Child Advocacy Services for its May project. Students donated over $900 to CAS, a private nonprofit umbrella agency providing services through the court appointed special Advocates program, Children’s Advocacy Center program and other services supporting its mission to give Voice, Healing and Security to children. From left are, front row, Liza Fagan, Sal DeMarco and Jillian Bodden; and back row, Charlee Raborn, Olivia DiCicco and Ana Ard.