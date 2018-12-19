WATSON — The Live Oak High School Key Club literally rang in the Christmas season Dec. 1 by participating in the Salvation’s Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing at the Watson Walmart.
More than 20 members from Key Club rang the bell by the iconic red kettle.
“This was the first time in Live Oak’s history that we participated in such a project,” said club President Cade Canepa. “I’m just glad that we are finding new ways for our members to give back to the community.”
The money raised from Key Club’s efforts will go back to the Salvation Army, which it will use to help provide meals for those in need during the holiday season.
“This holiday season is going to be tough for many families,” Canepa said. “We are seeing that the food bank is dangerously low. Gov. (John Bel) Edwards declared a call to action to stock our food banks. And this is not occurring only in the Baton Rouge area. Our country has had many devastating natural disasters, and we are starting to experience donor fatigue. In the past year, we have donated more than $3,000 in disaster relief alone, and we know we are not the only ones helping. If families are spending their extra money on relief, too, then there comes a time when they start to run low, and families need to put themselves first before helping others.”
This is felt by other members of Live Oak’s Key Club.
Adante Sails, a junior, said he hopes “Key Club is able to help the people who are unable to celebrate by providing services and gifts.”
Sails was able to participate for only one hour, but he said he loved every minute of it.
Also, Live Oak High’s Key Club will be participating in its annual Christmas Shopping Project with their sponsoring Denham Springs Kiwanis Club. During this time, both groups buy Christmas presents for teenagers too old to be covered by Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade.
The project is a culmination of a year’s worth of fundraising as the groups spend thousands of dollars Christmas shopping.
Senior Daylon Holder said her favorite part of bell ringing was “seeing that we made people smile with how we were out there dancing.”
When one shopper asked club secretary Elizabeth Hilton “Why she would wake up so early to ring a bell?” Hilton responded, “I am just really passionate about Key Club, and I love volunteering in our community and giving back.”
“We are building a community at Live Oak where people love helping others," Canepa said. "I am glad to have had such a large part in that, and I am looking forward to what is going to be done in the future.”