Southeastern Louisiana University’s School of Nursing is offering an advanced nursing executive leadership track.
Approved in December, the first group of students will be accepted to begin in summer 2022.
“This program uniquely provides nurse executive leaders with an advanced nursing doctoral degree to complement their expertise in related areas of business, public health, and health administration,” said Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences Ann Carruth. “The DNP brings together skills that leverage excellence in health care networks in our region.”
School of Nursing Department Head Ken Tillman said the Nurse Executive Leadership concentration prepares expert leaders to bring evidence-based knowledge into the practice arena, improve health care outcomes, and strengthen the executive nurse leadership role in guiding complex care delivery. For nurses with baccalaureate degrees who wish to pursue graduate-level nurse executive leadership education leading to the DNP degree, the NEL concentration allows nurse leaders with non-nursing master’s degrees, like an MBA or MPH degree, to attain the DNP degree.
“This program provides an opportunity for nurses who are interested in executive leadership, but not advanced practice, to pursue graduate studies at the doctoral level,” he said.
Courses for the new program track will be taught in the fall, spring and summer semesters, accelerating the time to completion of the DNP degree, explained nursing associate professor and Graduate Coordinator Lindsay Domiano. All courses reflect the American Association of Colleges and Nursing, Essentials of Master’s Education in Nursing, and AACN Essentials of Doctoral Education in Nursing for Advanced Nursing Practice and related competencies. All didactic components of MSN and DNP courses will be taught online.
For more information about the program, contact Domiano at (985) 549-5045 or gradnursadmin@southeastern.edu.